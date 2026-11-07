What do we know about Virginia's lineup rotation after two games?

Two games -- especially against overmatched rivals like Drexel and Northeastern -- are clearly not enough to make any concrete assessments about Virginia's basketball team.

And there are plenty of games ahead, many of them against top-notch competition, where playing time may be scarce for backups. Injuries and inconsistent play could change things, of course, and coach Ryan Odom has plenty of options with a deep bench. He's used it liberally so far, but rotations often get smaller as the stakes get higher later in the season.

It's fair to say that a few trends have emerged through the Cavaliers' first two victories.

1. The starters are clear and (mostly) improved

Only one job was really up for grabs during preseason practice: the small forward position vacated when Malik Thomas exhausted his eligibility. Nolan Adekunle, a veteran of Germany's pro league, quickly established himself to earn the spot as a "3 and D" specialist, as Odom put it just before the season opened.

Sam Lewis seems to have taken the biggest step forward, netting 20 points in each of Virginia's first two games. Building on his strong performance in last season's ACC tournament, he has given the Cavaliers another scoring option (although his six turnovers against Northeastern need to be addressed).

Johan Grunloh looks stronger, Chance Mallory is more assertive now that he's the starting point guard, and Thijs De Ridder has been even more efficient and patient with the double teams he's sure to see this season. He had four assists on Friday and went 7-for-9 from the field.

2. Elijah Gertrude is first off the bench

It wasn't clear whether Gertrude would even be on the team this season after seeing scant playing time in Odom's first season. The last remnant of the Tony Bennett era could have transferred and started elsewhere.

He chose to stay, and the Cavaliers are glad he did. In Virginia's first two games, he has scored 18 total points and made four steals, bringing the kind of energy off the bench that Mallory provided last season. He seems fully healthy, and his explosiveness and athleticism will be key against nonconference rivals like Arkansas (Sunday), Maryland, Kentucky, and UConn.

3. Kalu Anyah is the No. 1 frontcourt backup

Heralded freshman Favour Ibe was first off the bench against Northeastern, but he played just two minutes. Anyah, a fifth-year transfer from Saint Louis, logged 15 minutes against Drexel and 12 against Northeastern.

He's older, stronger and a solid defender. The Cavaliers seem to have more scoring options this season than last, so Odom can use Anyah to spell De Ridder and Grunloh without asking much from him on the offensive end.

4. Other transfers are still unproven

Virginia fans were hoping that Jurian Dixon (UC Irvine) and Christian Harmon (Arkansas State) would replicate the scoring that Thomas and Jakari White provided last season, and that Jan Vide (Loyola Marymount) would be an adequate backup for Mallory at the point.

So far, the results have been inconclusive. None has made an instant impact -- especially Harmon, who was slowed by an ankle injury. Neither have a couple of returning frontcourt reserves, Marti Carrere or Silas Barksdale.

It's a long season, and all will have their chance to contribute. It will be interesting to see how Odom doles out minutes as the competition gets stiffer.