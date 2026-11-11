Virginia basketball report card: Who starred in Cavaliers romp over Bucknell?

It would have been easy (and a bit understandable) for Virginia's basketball team to overlook Bucknell on Tuesday night.

The sixth-ranked Cavaliers were coming off an impressive 91-72 thrashing of then-No. 12 Arkansas barely 48 hours earlier and have a date with Maryland on Friday night. It was their fourth game in eight days, and the visiting Bison couldn't match their size, experience, or athleticism.

Instead, Virginia scored the game's first 11 points and was never remotely threatened in a 95-61 romp. Here's a quick report card on the Cavaliers' fourth straight win to open the season:

Offense: A-

Virginia shot better than 50 percent (37 for 73) from the field for the second time this season and had 30 assists (seven by Eljah Gertrude), matching the second-highest single-game total in school history. Four players scored in double figures, and the offense was balanced, with a dozen different players scoring.

The Cavaliers shot a modest 34 percent (12 of 35) from the 3-point range despite getting open looks practically any time they wanted. They could have made just one of 35 and still beaten the Bison, but they'll need to make uncontested 3s against stiffer competition.

Defense: B

This version of the Cavaliers is much more disruptive than Ryan Odom's first edition. Chance Mallory had three steals to boost his nation-leading takeaway total to 13, and Thijs De Ridder added four. The Cavaliers also blocked 11 shots (four by freshman Favour Ibe), and Virginia held Bucknell to 35 percent shooting from the fleld.

The only real downside is that going for steals can leave the Cavaliers' defense vulnerable when they don't force turnovers or get back in time. Arkansas exploited Virginia's defense for several fast-break dunks on Sunday, and Bucknell hit 11 3-pointers, the most by an opposing team during this young season. It didn't make a difference, but again, a better opponent could capitalize on similar opportunities.

Rebounding: A

Virginia had more offensive rebounds (23) than Buckell had defensive rebounds (18). That's hardly a surprise, given its size advantage. Thirteen different Cavaliers collected at least one. That means plenty of second-chance points, a good sign for things to come.

Coaching: B+

Taking a big early lead allowed Odom to use his entire bench and give his starters plenty of rest during this grueling early-season run. No Cavalier played more than the 21 minutes each logged by De Ridder, Mallory, and Johann Grunloh, allowing the starters some rest before the trip to Maryland. It also allowed Odom to experiment with different lineup combinations and give valuable minutes to young players like Ibe and Martin Carrere.