What Would an ACC Tournament Run Do For Virginia's Resume?

The Virginia Cavaliers will begin their quest for an ACC Tournament Championship tomorrow as the No. 2 seed in the conference. While Duke is still the heavy favorite to win, they are dealing with injuries to two of their best players, Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba, and both players are going to miss the conference tournament. Virginia was embarrassed by the Blue Devils a couple of weeks ago, but they are going to have a chance to take home the tournament championship this weekend.

While UVA is clearly a lock for the tournament and barring a one and done appearance in Charlotte, they should get a No. 4 seed at worst, what could a tournament championship do for their resume?

Looking ahead

Virginia enteres the ACC Tournament solidily as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament by most projections, but some have them as a three seed.

In the quarterfinals, Virginia is going to face the winner of today's Pittsburgh/NC State matchup and the Wolfpack would certainly be a more marquee win for the Cavaliers, who have beaten NC State twice already this season.

If they face the highest possible seed in each round, Virginia will get a pair of rematches. They will face Miami in the semifinals and then Duke in the tournament championship. The matchup against the Hurricanes was one of the best games in the ACC this season and would be a huge boost for either team if they won it. Both head coaches, Ryan Odom and Jai Lucas, were in the mix for coach of the year in the conference, though the award went to Duke's Jon Scheyer.

While wins over NC State and Miami would be nice, nothing would boost Virginia's resume more than being able to beat Duke and get their 30th win of the season. Even without Foster and Ngongba, Duke is an elite team led by ACC player of the year Cameron Boozer and will still be a very tough out.

If Virginia manages to beat Duke in the ACC Tournament Championship, I think they could have a case to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, though it will still be a tough argument. How would the selection committee evaluate the win over Duke without two of their best players? Would they not be given full credit because Duke is not at full strength? The other teams battling for the No. 2 seeds and how they perform in their conference tournaments will also be key. UConn, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Houston, and possibly Florida if they disappoint in the SEC Tournament, will be the other teams vying for the No. 2 seeds.

UVA has a real chance to make a run in this ACC Tournament and improve its NCAA Tournament resume this week in Charlotte.