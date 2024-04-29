Bracket Set for 2024 ACC Men's Lacrosse Tournament in Charlotte

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝘾𝘾 𝙈𝙚𝙣'𝙨 𝙇𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙩.



See you in the Queen City 🫡



🗓️ May 3-5

🏆 https://t.co/nWSBkYhZfw

📰 https://t.co/L2bZvOt7tX pic.twitter.com/RQzzmTdtML