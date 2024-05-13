Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup: UVA Stumbles After Series Loss to NC State
Virginia baseball's 14-year trend of coming out of the exam break refreshed and better than ever was disrupted this weekend, as the Cavaliers dropped two out of three games to NC State and suffered their first series loss following exam break since 2008.
The Wolfpack outlasted the Cavaliers for a 7-5 win in the series opener on Friday, then UVA tied things up with a 9-5 victory on Saturday thanks to a three-RBI effort by Bobby Whalen and five-innings of one-run pitching from Joe Savino. NC State took the rubber match on Sunday, using three home runs to storm past Virginia 13-5 and clinch its first series win in Charlottesville since 2016.
After going 2-2 last week, UVA experienced significant drops in each of the college baseball polls. See this week's Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup below:
D1Baseball: Virginia falls from No. 10 to No. 18
Perfect Game: Virginia falls from No. 10 to No. 15
Baseball America: Virginia falls from No. 10 to No. 14
USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Virginia falls from No. 10 to No. 14
National College Baseball Writers Association: Virginia falls from No. 8 to No. 12
Now 37-14 overall and 15-12 in ACC play, Virginia is currently tied with Duke for second place in the ACC Coastal standings.
Virginia will look to bounce back in the final series of the regular season as Virginia Tech comes to Charlottesville next weekend for the Commonwealth Clash. Game 1 is set for Thursday at 6pm at Disharoon Park, with game 2 following on Friday at 6pm, and the regular season concluding on Saturday at 5pm.