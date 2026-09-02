Every Virginia football player that made an NFL roster or practice squad

Cutdown day is gone, and the 2026 NFL rosters are essentially set for the start of the season. This year, there are several Virginia Cavaliers on the official roster or on a team’s practice squad, including Olu Oluwatimi and Malachi Fields, Cavaliers who ended their college careers elsewhere. M

Here is who made an organization’s list at the start of the campaign:

WR Dontayvion Wicks — Philadelphia Eagles starting receiver

Previously buried in a deep WR room with the Green Bay Packers, Wicks was traded to Philadelphia this offseason. He will now be a starter for the first time in his NFL career. Wicks will be expected to contribute for an Eagles team that has Super Bowl aspirations and loads of postseason experience.

WR Malik Washington — Miami Dolphins starting slot receiver and returner

Miami traded away star receiver Jaylen Waddle this offseason, opening the door for Washington to be the No. 1 receiver on a team that might be in passing situations nearly the entire game. He will also see the lion’s share of the kick and punt returns, making him an essential part of the Dolphins roster.

WR Olamide Zaccheaus — Atlanta Falcons, starting slot receiver

Zaccheaus has carved out an underrated career as a core receiver for a few different NFL teams. This year, he is a starter in Atlanta alongside Drake London and Jahan Dotson. He was previously with the Falcons from 2019-2022. Zaccheaus is now in his eighth season as a professional wideout.

RT Morgan Moses — New England Patriots, starting right tackle

Moses is set to start at right tackle again for New England, fresh off of a Super Bowl appearance. The Patriots did draft Utah tackle Caleb Lomu to presumably occupy that spot long-term, but for now, the veteran Moses remains the established starter for at least another season.

S Jonas Sanker — New Orleans Saints starting nickelback

Sanker was a pleasant surprise on a middling Saints team last year. However, now that some veterans have recovered from injury, Sanker will find most of his playing time as a nickel package player, or as a reserve safety. He could also be a core special teamer.

TE Jelani Woods — New York Jets No. 4 tight end

Woods was picked up by the Jets, where he is now the most experienced tight end on the roster. Woods brings elite size and athleticism to New York. As younger players adjust to the NFL, perhaps Woods can pick up some playing time.

S Joey Blount — Arizona Cardinals (IR)

With a frustrating neck injury, Blount might not play this season. He has been plagued by injuries over the past few seasons — keeping one of Arizona’s best safeties and special teamers off the field.

OLB Daniel Rickert — Los Angeles Rams (IR)

Rickert was initially with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. He performed well for the Rams in their last preseason game, but he suffered a knee injury and is now expected to miss the entire 2026 campaign. If he sticks around in LA, though, he can learn from the legendary Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.

RB J’Mari Taylor — Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad

In a surprising turn of events, Taylor did not finish training camp as one of Jacksonville’s top four running backs. He will start the 2026 season on the practice squad — but given that all of the Jaguar running backs have limited potential, perhaps Taylor gets some chances on the active roster this year.

CB Bryce Hall — Houston Texans practice squad

After six years of being an NFL player, Hall’s outlook was bleak — that was, until he dominated for the UFL’s Louisville Kings this spring and signed with the Texans Aug. 17. Hall is now part of what could be the best defense in the league, which could help him find a landing spot somewhere.

DE Mitchell Melton — Indianapolis Colts practice squad

Melton has been with the Colts all summer, and will be part of their practice squad. Given that Indianapolis has a grim defensive outlook, Melton might be on the active roster as a gameday callup several times this year. He may even find a permanent spot with the Colts at some point.