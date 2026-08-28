Twelve reasons to be optimistic about Virginia football in 2026

Tomorrow, there will be college football. The Virginia Cavaliers begin the 2026 season with an ACC duel against NC State. Beyond that, though, the 2026 season should be an exciting (and important) one for the program. Here are 12 reasons to be optimistic.

Most experience in the country

It has been said too often yet not often enough — Virginia is the most experienced Power Four team. That is a fact that will help these Cavaliers. They have been through several grueling campaigns, played through injuries and been in high-stakes college football games.

Offense built to succeed

Elite offensive line plus deep running back stable equals a strong offense. Beau Pribula has the keys to the offense, but he will not be asked to do all that much compared to other ACC quarterbacks.

Only one ranked opponent on the schedule

In the Preseason AP Poll, SMU is the only ranked opponent on Virginia’s regular season schedule. What’s more, only Cal and Virginia Tech were listed in the “received votes section.” Polls are far from perfect — but they reinforce the idea that the Cavaliers don’t have a tough schedule.

No Miami, Louisville, Clemson, Georgia Tech or Pitt

With the exception of SMU, Virginia avoids almost all of the ACC’s top teams. NC State and Cal will certainly be challenging, but broadly, the Cavaliers have a manageable schedule.

Depth (and insurance)

At every position, Virginia has experienced veterans ready to step up when needed. Most importantly, the Cavaliers have a proven backup quarterback in Eli Holstein. He should be able to operate the offense efficiently if Pribula misses any time.

Momentum

This program went 11-3 last year. There will be some momentum. Scott Stadium has seen increased attendance — including the first sellout since 2008 for this season opener. The confidence within the program only continues to grow.

Only three true road games

Most of Virginia’s games will be in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers’ only true road games are at SMU, Florida State and Virginia Tech. Virginia avoids a trip out to California, frequent travel and only has one road game against a contender (the Mustangs).

Continuity on special teams

Will Bettridge and Daniel Sparks are back for year four as the kicker-punter duo. Generally, Virginia can rely on them and feel comfortable about the special teams unit not being a liability.

Return of Kam Robinson, Monroe Mills and Dakota Twitty

Virginia played the entire 2025 season without its star right tackle. The top receiving tight end only played in the first few games. The Cavaliers’ best defensive player missed six games. If that trio is back and healthy, then Virginia is inheriting some All-ACC talent.

Addition of Brandyn Hillman

The Cavaliers have had some elite safeties recently — Jonas Sanker and Devin Neal, most notably. But now, Virginia has a new type of player. The Cavaliers have a fearsome bulldozer in Brandyn Hillman. The Michigan transfer is known for delivering powerful hits and striking fear into opposing offenses.

Where are the holes on this roster?

Again, depth and experience define this team. There aren’t weak spots in the lineup for opponents to pick on.

The conference is wide open

Miami is the top dog, and that should not be met with retort. However, the rest of the ACC features very few established programs which can contend in 2026. The second spot in Charlotte for the ACC title game could be anyone’s for the taking.