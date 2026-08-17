Q: This is camp number five for you as a head coach. What tweaks have you made along the way from maybe comparing your first camp to this one?

TONY ELLIOTT: It's almost hard to remember the first camp, but I know that we've tweaked the practice schedule. We've done a lot more research internally with our sports performance team to see what the best model is in terms of how many days in a row you practice before you take an off day.

Also, looking at the science behind how you ramp up your practice. Often coming off of an off day towards the back and then relative to the back end of the week.

So we've done that. Being in this building has really helped because now we can force the guys to be together longer. Whereas in the first training camp, we were kind of spread out, right? So we had to be creative. Now it just naturally, organically happens. I think those are probably the biggest tweaks that we've made. I think we've progressed as a program from a depth standpoint to where now when we go out and scrimmage, we can structure the scrimmages a little bit different than maybe years past.

Q: You are 15 practices in now. When do you start focusing on NC State?

TE: So we'll finish out camp on Wednesday. So that's the official break of camp. And we'll start the introduction around that time of NC State. And we'll have an off day on Thursday. And then Friday, Saturday will be heavy NC State preparation, then it'll be game week.

Q: Noticed you're working hands on with the wide receivers this morning. How is that group developed, and do you feel good about what you have there going into the season?

TE: Great question. I think that was a group that probably had the biggest questions just because you lost a ton of production at that position and a lot of new guys trying to learn the system. It's been challenging at times just with whatever wideouts and during fall camp, there's always a hamstring, a quad, or something that keeps guys out. But overall, I think understanding of the system, we've made improvements.

You saw we were really, really focusing hard on the technique, technique work, and really getting the guys to hone in there. So guys like Tylyric [Coleman] have really taken advantage of the opportunity that he's had this fall camp. It's good to get Rico [Flores Jr.] back going. He was down a little bit with a hamstring.

So I think understanding wise, we've accomplished what we need to accomplish. Now it's just can we possibly quickly just because Da'Shawn [Martin] been out a little bit, Rico's [Flores Jr.] been out a little bit, Dylan [Cope] been out a little bit. So getting those guys back in, we'll have to make up a little bit of ground.

Q: And is Kam Robinson still on track for a potential week zero return?

TE: You know, I think he is. We'll be smart. I mean, in the progression, he's now introduced back into all of individual drills, seven on seven drills. He was back out there today. He'll be in that capacity going through the off day and then come back. He'll be able to jump in and do some contact stuff.

So progression wise, but we'll evaluate it based off of his comfort level, how he feels when we get there. But I think from just a medical progression, we're on track, but that doesn't guarantee. But it does leave the possibility that yeah, it could happen.

Q: A year ago, you had so much success with the chemistry, right, of that group. Do you have a good handle on is it the same story this year? Is it still a work in progress? What's the feel?

TE: Yeah, it's different. It's a different type of chemistry. I think it's more leadership by committee this year, whereas last year you had some really, really strong voices that led from out front. Looking at my notes relative to last year compared to this year, last year we actually had more challenges in fall camp teaching the culture, the practice tempo, the way that we address each other from player to staff, staff to player.

We had more issues last year than we've had this year. Now, do we have a James Jackson that can pull up the entire group and get after him? I haven't seen that, but we've maximized every day out on the field. This group likes to work, which tells me that they got good chemistry. They like being around each other. I just think it's going to be different. And I mentioned this to the staff. We really didn't fully know what we had until we lost that game last year at NC State. In that locker room is when we found out really what we had and the response that those guys had. So, with all of that, we didn't know exactly coming out of fall camp.

We had an idea. Now we got to see how these guys are going to respond when they're all together under true fire. But right now, I like the direction that this group is heading.

Q: And then, one on-field question in terms of the cornerback spot, which I feel like every August we're talking about different people, how do you feel about what you have there? And are you happy with where you're at?

TE: Way better, because I think was it last year we got all six of those DBs in the spring. So all these guys have been here, the chemistry is coming together.

Ethan [Sipe] back out there coming off of injury. I think the young corners have really progressed. Having Jam [Jackson] back off of injury is big.

So I feel a lot better about the secondary. Whereas in years past, you felt good about the starters and then maybe one backup that could spell both of them. Now you feel good about having a true rotation with guys and then also some versatility with guys that can play corner and safety.

Q: Just the overall health of the team as you conclude fall camp, anyone that's going to be sidelined for a while?

TE: I'm trying to think. Kam [Robinson] is coming back. All the surgery guys are doing well. Nothing that I can think of right now that's long term. The receivers are all kind of day to day, so they're progressing back. All the backs are healthy as of right now.

All the tight ends are good. OL Grant [Ellinger], we got good news that it wasn't the ACL on his knee. So he'll be back in a couple of weeks. So we'll get him back. And I'm talking about Grant Ellinger. We'll get him back here in a few weeks.

Corey's (Costner) tracking what we thought with his injection. So he's on track to be back. Oh, Isaiah Reese with the Lisfranc. He'll be down for a while. I think that's the only long term one that we've had since we started camp. The rest of them, and then over the next few days, we'll get even more of them back because we'll be tapering down practice a little bit as we get ready to go into NC State week.

Q: Is Jason Hammond on that list?

TE: No, Jason Hammond, he's always had a hip deal, so he gets an injection every once in a while. That's down a day, back the next day, so he'll be back in practice tomorrow.

Q: And then also, Solomon Beebe, he's a guy that's been so versatile. What have you seen

from him? And what can he bring in that passing game in particular?

TE: Yeah, so I'd say the passing game is probably the last component that we're going to get to from a development standpoint because he showed immediately that he can play running back and be a really good one.

So he's in the rotation there, which requires a lot to play back for us. And then in the return game, he's already shown what he can do there. And then as we've gone through camp, we've started to progress a little bit. In the passing game with him. So I think the versatility right now is going to be more every down as a back, a returner, and then we'll evolve to the passing game piece of things.

Q: How was [Omillio] Agard's game kind of developed as he's had now a full fall camp after missing some time in the spring?

TE: Yeah. One, he loves to play. He's a very, high energy, passionate guy. Great as a cover guy. He'll come up and tackle you. Y'all may have seen we were out there in the scrimmage. We put him in a green jersey because he's got a cast on his hand. He's still going live. So it just tells you he's a football player. He loves to play. I think every day, that he gets to take reps, he gets better and better within the system. So I'm excited about his season and also his future.

Q: I was talking to Chris Pollard across the street, and he was talking about with NIL, some conferences are a little bit more flush with cash than others, they need to maybe sometimes find some guys within the margin. You got like guys like J'Mari Taylor and Daniel Rickert last year. How do you think you guys, as you've built up the scouting department, have done in identifying those types of players?

TE: Yeah, I don't know if it's as much of the margins of NIL as it is the right fit, right? It's the right fit. And I learned this as an assistant working for Coach [Dabo] Swinney for many years and having played for him and knowing his style, what his core values are, what his expectations are, that not every player could play for Coach Swinney, right? And that's no knock on anybody. It's just he requires a different level of attention to detail and sacrifice and commitment.

And so I learned early on it's all about fit. And so there were guys that I wouldn't recruit, even though they were great players, because I knew they wouldn't fit. And that's what I've asked the staff to do is to find the guys that fit. Now, do we want the most talented guys? Absolutely. But it's no good to have a guy that's super talented that doesn't fit into your culture because then now that could beat you every single day. So I think for us, the margins is finding guys that want to be at Virginia that are looking for this type of environment.

And I know you brought the question about NIL, but we're still serious about school and academics and education here. And that starts at the top. And I wholeheartedly believe in education. And so you're going to go to class. And my number one desire for you is for you to earn your degree from the University of Virginia. So that's part of the fit.

And then, man, we're going to coach you hard, right? We're not going to be demeaning or disrespectful, but we're going to coach you hard. We're going to expect your best, and we're going to expect you to stay out of trouble, right? We're going to expect you to do things the right way. I'm not saying that other programs don't, but we're not living in those, trying to live in those margins either, right? We want to do things the right way. We want to be the model program.

So that's what the scouting staff and the coaches have done a really good job is finding those guys that are really good players, but they're also fit. Because it's not fair to a young man to bring him into an environment that you know he's not looking for this, he's not, he does all he wants is football. And if that's the case, it's going to be hard here because of everything else we ask you to do. So for us, it's a little bit less about the NIL margin as it is find the right fit. And then I'm going to hold the coaches accountable. I'm also not going to run guys off, right?

So if you bring somebody in here, we got a name on him. Our job is to develop him. So it's really a weird space that we're in, right? Because the outside world is pushing towards a pro model, right? Where, man, it's all about the game, right? And that's no problem with that. That's professional football. They get paid to entertain. This is college football, right? Yes, do I want the players to get compensated? Do I support that? Absolutely, but it's still college football. They're 18 to 22.

They need more development than just the game of football. And that's really the fit for us. And I believe the staff has done a good job of finding those guys. And there's been many guys I'm like, man, I'd love to have him, right? But it's probably not going to bode well for either one. And I don't want to do that to a young man, bring him into an environment he's not, doesn't fully understand what he's getting into, and it's not what he's looking for.

Q: You've had several Ivy League transfers who have contributed since you've been here.

How are Patrick [Campbell] and Justin [Townsend] doing? I know Ezekiel [Larry] is out for now. I guess those guys typically don't get here until the end of the spring semester, which puts them behind?

TE: Correct. Campbell's done a really good job because he was even later. He had to work even later and got here later in the summer than maybe some of those other guys in the past, but he's done a really good job has already shown tremendous value as a special teams guy, and he's pushing to be in the rotation. So he's picked it up very, very quickly and done a really good job. And same thing with JT [Justin Townsend]. JT brings a motor similar to a [Daniel] Rickert.

So he's another guy that's in the conversation to be a rotational guy for us. I think those guys typically come in a little bit more mature. Just the situation that they've been through it requires them, you know at that level. It's everything both, and it's really like high academics, and then you do football, right? So they understand it, they're prepared, and now this is more a chance for them to kind of do football, still going to school, but like this is their chance to really lock into the to the game.

So they both done a good job, and I'm excited to see Larry out there. He's I think he's trending ahead of schedule, so we're hopeful that you know by the end of September we can have him back rolling.

Q: From a football standpoint, what has been what's generally the biggest hurdle for those guys to clear in their transition?

TE: I think the biggest thing is the speed. You know, the speed and the size, right? And some of them, the strength, just the strength and conditioning. So it's just a step up for those guys. But I'd say probably the biggest hurdle is the speed of the game and the size of the guys that they're going up against.

Q: Coach after building this program and after your success last season, you have the blessing and the curse of expectations going into next year. How do you keep the guys disciplined and focused heading into week zero?

TE: Just go back to what got us to where we are, right? It's a nameless, faceless opponent. It's all about the process. The results don't really matter. Stay committed to the process, lean into our number one core value, which is humility, understanding that everything is earned. So, really, just the way that we approach our every day and as we get into the season, it'll be the same thing. Mindset Monday, take over Tuesday, work on Wednesday, together Thursday, finish Friday, successful Saturday.

I will tell you one day at a time just focusing on us, just like we don't have any other logos in our building, because it's all about Virginia, right? And reminding the guys from time to time, this is what you pray for, right? So you got to embrace it. And it's better to play with the lead than play from behind. So now it's transitioning the thought just a little bit without losing focus on. And then also, let's not make it bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, who's really talking about last year? You don't walk around talking about last year all the time, right?

And that reminded me the other day that this is a "what have you done for me lately" business now. You can't say, well, I did this last year. No, that's what you do right now. So we're intentional just with the way that we talk, but just from a program standpoint, I've also been preparing everybody in the organization for this time. Believing and having a vision that it would be a great way to do this was going to happen, and then also preparing and laying the framework for when we got here. So it's easier for me to remind everybody and keep everybody focused as opposed to having not talked about it and then now you're here than all the distractions.

And really, what happens is when you're chasing success versus you've had success, is just the distractions just take a different form. But you still have them, right?

People think that you don't have distractions when you're chasing. I mean, look at all the things we've gone through as a program for four years to get here. It's a lot, right? Now the distractions are still coming, they're just a little bit different, but you're prepared because you knew how to, you know, starve your distractions and feed your focus when you were chasing success. And now you just have to do the same thing, but be a little bit more aware of your surroundings.

Q: Coach, a bigger picture question? One of the rules changes this year allows the guardian cap to be worn in a game.I know you guys wear them in practice. Will you allow players to decide? Do your medical staff decide? All of you decide collaboratively. Kind of how are you handling that part?

TE: Yeah, that'll be starting with the medical staff if they decide that somebody needs it from protection standpoint, and then absolutely. Miss Kelli [Pugh] knows she's the boss anyway, whatever she says for player safety. That's what we do and if a player feels strongly about it and he wants to wear it, then I'm not going to stop him. I'm not going to force him kind of like the knee brace issue. We wear them in practice and then your decision when you get to the game on if you want to wear them, or not. So that'll be how we approach that.

Q: Philosophically, would you like to have a quote unquote bell cow back who plays almost every down, gets the bulk of the carries, or are we kind of past that to where everybody's really rotating through more?

TE: Whew, that's a tough question, right? I think as a coach, you have a comfort level if you know you have a bell cow. However, you don't sleep well at night because you know if the bell cow goes down, it's a different level. I think the game is changing at that position. So I'm to the point now where I feel more comfortable with just here's the standard of the position, have as many guys ready to go, and then how long we want to play, how physical it is for those guys.

You need multiple guys that can carry the load. So really, you would like to have three that can all do it at an extremely high level. Then you have some flexibility. And then for the longevity of the individual, you want them to have a running mate. And I think that's what you're seeing in the NFL. I know there's a trend now where the running backs are commanding top dollar. But most of those guys, when I think about it, they all had a really, really good running mate that helped them. So yeah, they might be perceived as the bell cow, but they had a really, really good [partner].

I think of [Jahmyr] Gibbs in Detroit. Man, he's a stud. I missed on him. Sorry, Gibbs, if you ever see this. When I was at Clemson, I missed on you, bud. But he had the other running back that was really good. I can't think of his name right now because I think he got traded maybe last year.

[David] Montgomery, yeah. And he was really good. And that one, two, man, that was dynamic, right? I think it's harder now to have one just bell cow. I think you need to have a committee of guys. And also in this new era of college football, I think it'd be hard to just play one. You got to play multiple guys.

Q: And to protect your bell cow, so to speak. It also used to be there'd be like a third down back, somebody catch real well out of the backfield, somebody who came in and passing situations more as a blocker. Is it more important now as people have gotten more advanced with scouting to not tip what you're doing with personnel to have well rounded guys or is there still a role for the third down back?

TE: I think it's probably changed more so because of analytics and the ability to go for it. Or the encouragement to go for it on fourth down. So that changes some of your philosophy. Whereas schematically, you're not as focused on third down as you would have been in the past. Whereas like, okay, we get to third and five, right? It's a passing down. Well, now third and five can be a rundown, all right? And so, which back do you want in there? I think you need guys that have more versatility because of the analytics and that also now allows you schematically to be a little bit more multiple which takes or creates some more guesswork for the opponent because you can do a lot of different things on third down.

Q: You guys held your second scrimmage on Saturday. What leaps did you see this team make between the first and the second? What did you learn?

TE: It was a great day for me from a program standpoint because it was the first time, and I've been trying to do this for a couple years. We just didn't have the depth, it wasn't as competitive. We were able to split it up and go ones on twos, twos on ones, which gave us a great opportunity to evaluate some guys, right?

So, evaluate rotational guys that might be running with the second team. Now they get thrown in against the first team. And so I get to see, you know, maybe Sichan [John] go against Makilan [Thomas]. Whereas, you know, it's typically been Jason [Hammond], right? Or it's been Anthony [Britton]. Now I get to see Sichan, which now is a better evaluation tool. So, I mean, that was an awesome day that we got to that point. Because in the past, we just didn't have the depth to be able to break it up that way. Or if we did that, we wouldn't get out of it what we desire to get out of it.

It wouldn't have been as competitive because there was a drop off. So that was a big day for me. I thought procedurally the team took a big step. I thought it was competitive from start to finish and it was a long day. We were out there for a while. I thought the guys were into it, thought they had great energy. So I think from scrimmage one to scrimmage two, I saw the intentionality improve, which they were challenged to do that. I saw the procedural execution improve. It was competitive. We got to mix it up with ones on twos, twos on ones for some different segments. There was good on both sides. There was points scored. There were some turnovers forced by the defense. So, from

a head coach's perspective, I thought it was a very, very productive day in our progression towards getting ready for NC State.

I think some of the coaches might disagree because their position group may not have won the day, which every coach wants to do that. But from my perspective, I want it to be competitive. I want it to be clean. I want to see guys. Be challenged and respond, and I think we got all of that on Saturday.

Q: Just two weeks ago. And haven't really gotten a full lot of clarity with guys like [Jacob] Holmes and [Cazeem] Moore. How are y'all handling them right now? What kind of shape did those guys play?

TE: Yeah, throw them in, let them practice. All right, like that's what they came back for. Really just waiting on the guidance from the administration and the NCAA as to what they can do in terms of competition on Saturday, the 29th. But right now, we're getting them prepared. [Holmes is] in there running with the two group, the first and second group same thing with Cazeem.

So I think they're in as good a shape as can be expected from the situation that they came out of. They're getting better every single day. Now they're through their acclimatization period, so the next time we're in full pads, they can go full pads, which will be a good step for them. But I'm pleased. And the good thing is they're not noticeable, which is a good thing. You would think that coming off the street, they'd be noticeable, but both guys have done a good job so far.

Q: Along those lines, anything on [Kevin] Wigenton yet?

TE: Yeah, unfortunately, I was told that it was denied on Big Wiggy, so I hate that for him.

Q: And then about Xavier Brown and Dakota Twitty, they both mentioned how they appreciated that you stuck with them, not only through their injuries, but even when the coaching change happened from Bronco [Mendenhall] to you. What do you remember about that, and why have you kind of stuck with those guys who have had injuries throughout their career, who've been through a lot in the program, and what are you excited about for them? This season?

TE: So, several parts to that question. The first part, why did we stick with them? Because it was the right thing to do. Those guys were committed to the University of Virginia for a long time, and they had no idea that the coach that they were planning to come play for was going to step down. So the right thing to do is to honor their scholarship, and I was in alignment with that, and so was Dr. [Carla] Williams. And then the next piece was I expressed to everybody that was here when this staff took over that we want you to help us lay the foundation, right? That if you stay committed to helping us lay the foundation, then we'll be committed to you and make sure that you graduate from the University of Virginia because that was the objective that you came here with.

And those two guys, man, they bought in, they persevered, man, they've been committed, they've helped to create the new standards that we have. So they're truly forefathers of the program as it relates to the new staff that came in behind Coach Mendenhall. Man, I've seen both of them cry, man, because they've had to deal with some tough, tough injuries. I've seen both of them smile because they've come back from tough, tough injuries. They both sit right on the front row. They're very, very well respected amongst their teammates. They're leaders. They're standard bearers for what we do. They're good players. And really, what I want for them is for them both to have as much success as they can possibly have individually, but then also collectively as a team.

Q: I was going to ask you about (Devon) Baxter, what kind of camp he's had and what do you like about his game?

TE: So [Devon] Baxter's had a good camp. We didn't know much about him on the field this spring just because he was down coming off the shoulder injury. But he flashes. He can get to the quarterback. He's tough. He's physical. He plays with a high motor. Those are the things that I like about him. And he's still got a ton of upside because his body is still not fully developed and he can get really, really Big and maintain his quickness and athletic ability. So I think he's got a chance to be a really, really good player long term.

And right now he's taking the right steps in the developmental process to put him there. And then also that's going to result in being a guy that's going to have an opportunity to play and be productive for us this season.

Q: In the scrimmage, anybody in the secondary really jump out at you?

TE: I thought Justin Ross had a really, really good day. [He] both made some plays and then had an opportunity to be challenged and he responded to the challenge and bounced right back after a play on special teams where it kind of got the better of him and he got challenged directly and he responded and had a pick there late in the scrimmage which was big. He showed up. It was good for us to have a chance to really see Pat Campbell work in the secondary [as well].

He got some very valuable reps that were big for us. I think Keke (Adams) continues to take steps towards being a high level rotational guy for us that can end up being an impactful player, making some plays. Those were probably the three that jumped out to me from the scrimmage. And I mean, I could always say Brandyn Hillman, I mean, because he's always going to do something that's going to flash, but like that's almost the norm. You know, it's like, all right, you know, B Hill's [Brandyn Hillman] going to show up. Like, now let's quit watching him. It's kind of like Kam. Like, you know, the problem with Kam is when Kam's out there, you just want to watch Kam. Because you're like, what's he going to do next that you don't see some of the other players? So that's kind of like how Hillman is. Hillman's a lot like Kam. You'll just be over here, and that [number] six will just go screaming that way, and you just follow the six. But I was able to see those other guys in the scrimmage.

Q: Speaking a little bit about special teams, how vital is it for a program to have some of those kickers and punters that have been here for so long and having a reliable special teams unit?

TE: Huge. I mean, it's huge. Just you have a comfort level right, because you know consistently what you're going to get. You have a punter that can truly flip the field, that can be a weapon in the field position game. Got an experienced place kicker that can hit, you know, pretty much automatically from his range. So that's huge.

The snappers have kind of settled in with that group, and so you don't even think about the snapper anymore, because that was the position we had to replace. So it's really, really big. And I think last year, when you look at the season, everybody talks about the offense and the defense.

Well, when you're, what were you, number seven in kickoff coverage? Something like that. The year before we were number one. Well, that's huge because that's the first play of defense. And so it's field position, right? And it sets the stage. And then we were number one in kickoff return. That can change a game completely. And it did for us in a couple of games because it created field position.

So if you can do that in your coverage units and your return units, and you have the ability to score points whenever your field goal team goes out there, it's huge. And they can sing with special teams.

Q: And speaking with special teams a little bit, some of those new guys that have come in this summer, some of the freshmen that have, you know, maybe been on special teams a little bit or gotten some reps there. What have you seen from this new class, and like how have they performed getting in there in special teams and being hungry to compete?

TE: Yeah. So Jack Rhodes is a guy that's shown that he can contribute. Dylan Cope would be another one. Trying to think of of the other ones. Like, because here's the challenging thing is linebacker were really deep. So all of those backup linebackers are going to be all over special teams. Safety, we got some depth. So some of them veteran safeties are going to be.

So some of them younger guys we're not going to have to ask to do as much, hopefully, right now. But those two guys have caught my attention as guys that can jump out there on a-- on special teams. I'm trying to think of so many young linemen we want some of the young linemen we won't throw out there just because we got some better options right now. They're a little bit more developed in the weight room to do the field goal things that we need. So those are probably the two that jump out the most.