Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3
In this story:
The No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers have a great opportunity to bounce back from a road loss against Duke when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday night.
Virginia had a nine-game winning streak bookended by losses to UNC (on January 24) and Duke (on Saturday). The Cavaliers are still 25-4 overall and 14-1 at home this season, though, while Wake Forest is just 15-14 and 2-6 on the road.
Wake Forest is coming off a win against Syracuse, but dropped its two games before that on the road.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wake Forest +14.5 (-110)
- Virginia -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wake Forest +860
- Virginia -1550
Total
- 147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wake Forest vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Wake Forest record: 15-14
- Virginia record: 25-4
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Wake Forest is 12-17 ATS this season
- Virginia is 15-14 ATS this season
- Wake Forest is 5-7 ATS on the road this season
- Virginia is 8-7 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 17-12 in Wake Forest games this season
- The UNDER is 18-11 in Virginia games this season
- The UNDER is 7-5 in Wake Forest road games this season
- The UNDER is 10-5 in Virginia home games this season
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch
Thijs De Ridder, Forward, Virginia Cavaliers
Thijs De Ridder continues to lead the way for Virginia. The freshman is averaging 16.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2% from the field.
De Ridder had a few down games to begin February, but bounced back with 22, 14, 19, and 16 points in his last four games. Keep an eye on De Ridder in this one and beyond.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
Virginia hasn’t been great against the spread this season, even at home, so I have to look to the total in this one.
While Wake Forest has trended to the OVER this season, the UNDER is 7-5 in its road games, and 10-5 in Virginia’s home games.
I expect Virginia to control the pace and smother Wake Forest in a lower-scoring game on Tuesday night.
Pick: UNDER 147.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop