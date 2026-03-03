Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3

The No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers have a great opportunity to bounce back from a road loss against Duke when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday night.

Virginia had a nine-game winning streak bookended by losses to UNC (on January 24) and Duke (on Saturday). The Cavaliers are still 25-4 overall and 14-1 at home this season, though, while Wake Forest is just 15-14 and 2-6 on the road.

Wake Forest is coming off a win against Syracuse, but dropped its two games before that on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest +14.5 (-110)

Virginia -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wake Forest +860

Virginia -1550

Total

147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wake Forest vs. Virginia How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Wake Forest record: 15-14

Virginia record: 25-4

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 12-17 ATS this season

Virginia is 15-14 ATS this season

Wake Forest is 5-7 ATS on the road this season

Virginia is 8-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 17-12 in Wake Forest games this season

The UNDER is 18-11 in Virginia games this season

The UNDER is 7-5 in Wake Forest road games this season

The UNDER is 10-5 in Virginia home games this season

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch

Thijs De Ridder, Forward, Virginia Cavaliers

Thijs De Ridder continues to lead the way for Virginia. The freshman is averaging 16.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2% from the field.

De Ridder had a few down games to begin February, but bounced back with 22, 14, 19, and 16 points in his last four games. Keep an eye on De Ridder in this one and beyond.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick

Virginia hasn’t been great against the spread this season, even at home, so I have to look to the total in this one.

While Wake Forest has trended to the OVER this season, the UNDER is 7-5 in its road games, and 10-5 in Virginia’s home games.

I expect Virginia to control the pace and smother Wake Forest in a lower-scoring game on Tuesday night.

Pick: UNDER 147.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

