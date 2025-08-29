Cavaliers Now

Five Keys to a Virginia Football Win over Coastal Carolina

What does Virginia have to do to be able to secure a win over Coastal Carolina?

Aidan Baller

Virginia Athletics
The Virginia football season is one day away from kicking off with the Hoos set to host Coastal Carolina, a team they defeated 43-24 on the road last season. The Chanticleers added a new offensive and defensive coordinator, while the Cavaliers added 31 players via the transfer portal, making this a significantly different game than a season ago. Here are five keys to a Virginia win in a game the Hoos should win comfortably. 

Start Fast 

Trell Harris Virgini
Aug 31, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates with Cavaliers running back Kobe Pace (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Richmond Spiders during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In 2024, the Hoos scored a touchdown on their third offensive play from scrimmage in their season opener with then quarterback Anthony Colandrea finding Trell Harris for a 35-yard score. Against Coastal Carolina last season, the Cavaliers raced out to an early 14-3 lead in the first quarter, which included Antonio Clary recording an interception to set up Virginia with solid field position. Racing out to an early lead will be key to not allowing the Chanticleers to believe they can steal a win on the road in Charlottesville. 

Disrupt MJ Morris Early and Often 

On Wednesday, the Chanticleers announced that MJ Morris will be the starting quarterback on Saturday. Morris, who transferred in from NC State, showed signs of promise in his minimum game action but ultimately lost out to CJ Bailey, who will lead the Wolfpack against the Cavaliers next week. If Virginia wants to stifle the Chanticleers, allowing this new and improved UVa defensive line featuring transfer defensive ends Mitchell Melton, Fisher Camac, Daniel Rickert, and Cazeem Moore to disrupt Morris early and often, which should give the Hoos some breathing room while building confidence for the rest of the season. In 2024, the Hoos ranked second-to-last in the ACC in sacks with 19. 

Clean Special Teams 

Tony Elliott Virgini
Nov 23, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (right) runs onto the field with players prior to their game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This key is relatively straightforward but should still be emphasized. Last season, against Louisville, two bad punts by Daniel Sparks played a factor in preventing the upset win for the Hoos. Although special teams will likely not be the deciding factor, keeping it clean, which means consistently strong punts from Daniel Sparks, a strong outing from place kicker Will Bettridge, and smooth kickoff coverage, will build confidence for the rest of the year. 

Win the Turnover Margin 

An important key for the Cavaliers will be to win the turnover margin, which starts with quarterback Chandler Morris committing no interceptions in addition to the offense securing the football. On the defensive end, seeing a forced fumble or interception would go a long way for a defense that finished ninth in forced fumbles in the ACC with nine and third to last in the ACC in interceptions with nine in 2024. 

Pound the Rock 

J'Mari Taylor NC Centra
Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles running back J'mari Taylor (36) straight arms Jackson State Tigers safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers brought in two running backs in J’Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee via the transfer portal this offseason, clearly making it known that the Hoos want to make running the ball a key part of their identity in 2025. Establishing the run in the early stages of this game should wear down the Coastal Carolina defensive line while allowing for Chandler Morris to settle into his first game in the orange and blue. 

Virginia opens the season on Saturday vs Coastal Carolina at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Published
