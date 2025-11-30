Key Takeaways From Virginia's 27-7 Win Over Virginia Tech That Clinched A Spot In The ACC Title Game
Virginia clinched its second 10 win season in program history and first since 1989 after a 27-7 victory against its rival Virginia Tech at home. The Hoos left no doubt and played high end football on both ends of the ball. The defense especially played well and never let the Virginia Tech offense get going. Let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways from Virginia’s ACC title berth clinching win.
1. Virginia defense clamps down
The Hoos were tremendous on defense and shut down the Hokies. Heading into the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones had four completions. No, that is not a typo. Without having Kam Robinson in the game, Virginia stepped up big and didn’t allow the Hokies to get a first down after the first quarter. Virginia held the Hokies to 197 yards of total offense and just 2-14 on third downs. Virginia Tech averaged a measly 4.2 yards per play. The Hoos also forced two interceptions and held the Hokies to just seven points. The touchdown came towards the end of the game when the Hoos replaced a good amount of its starters. The Cavaliers defense is real and gives them a chance in any game they play in.
2. Virginia Red Zone Offense was elite
Virginia was 4-4 in the red zone at one point in the game. The Cavaliers finished 5-6 in the red zone and used a myriad of ways to attack the Hokies defense in the red area. One was a great play call in the wildcat formation where J’Mari Taylor found Sage Ennis in the endzone. Chandler Morris scored a touchdown after buying some time and making a defender miss in the phone booth and finished it off with a rushing touchdown to give the Hoos a decisive 24-0 lead. The Hoos scored three touchdowns in the red zone and finished with 27 points in the red zone alone. Coming into the game, Virginia was tied at 82nd in the country in redzone offense with just an 82.7% and just a 57% redzone to touchdown percentage. They axed those struggles and made the Hokies pay throughout the game when they were in the redxzone.
3. RB J’Mari Taylor
He became the first ACC running back with a passing and a rushing touchdown since 2021. While the stats aren’t gaudy, Taylor continued to pick up hard yards throughout the game and move the chains for the Cavaliers. Taylor finished with 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also contributed to the passing game and finished with four catches for 34 yards. He is now just three yards shy of a 1,000-yard season, but will get a chance to hit it next week in the ACC title game. Taylor has continued to be a bright spot for the Hoos all season and a key contributor to their success, and a turnaround season under head coach Tony Elliot.
4. LB Maddox Marcellus puts together an elite performance
In the absence of Kam Robinson, Marcellus took his game to another level. He was all over the field making plays. One of the biggest came early in the game when he set the tone with his interception on Virginia Tech’s opening possession after a tipped pass. He was especially good in run defense, staying disciplined and making one on one tackles with Kyron Drones in space. He led the team with nine tackles (three solo) and finished with a tackle for loss, an interception, and a half sack. The Hoos didn’t miss a beat at the linebacker position after losing Robinson to a torn ACL. Marcellus' physicality and ability to move instinctively and be at the right place, gives Virginia what they ended moving forward.
5. Virginia finals defeats its rival in dominating fashion
It has been a rivalry marked by dominance by Virginia Tech for years. Coming into the game, the Hokies led the all-time series 62-38-5, and had won four consecutive games. Virginia Tech had won 18 of the last 19 contests before that. On Saturday night, with all of the eyes in the country watching the Hoos on primetime on ESPN, they came to play. Virginia led wire-to-wire and never let the Hokies get close in the game. Their defense was fast, physical, and dominant. There was no semblance of a running game, and Drones was held to just 35 yards on the ground on 11 carries. As a team, Virginia Tech had 119 yards on the ground and averaged only 3.8 yards per carry. They also forced two turnovers in the win. The Virginia offense took advantage of its opportunities and took care of the football. They had an efficient passing offense that carved up the Virginia Tech defense for 8.3 yards per completion. Virginia held a 14-0 lead at the break, and never made it close. Kameron Courtney led the team with six catches for 50 receiving yards. Morris 21-35 for 182 passing yards. The Hoos was in control the entire game and stuck it to their rival
