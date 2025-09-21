Five Takeaways from Virginia's 48-20 Win over Stanford in ACC Opener
Quarterback Chandler Morris and the Virginia offense lit up the scoreboard against an overmatched Stanford defense for the 48-20 win at home. Morris had his coming out party as a passer this season after taking a back seat to the rushing attack through the first three games.
Here are the five takeaways from Virginia's 28-point victory over Stanford.
1. Chandler Morris Is Here
Morris easily had his most impressive game as a Cavalier. The senior completed a season-high 74% of his passes for 380 yards. That is his highest yardage mark since October 26th, 2024 against Tulane when he was with North Texas. Morris also tossed four touchdowns. Three of those scores came in the first quarter alone.
Morris also passed the 7,000 career passing yard mark in the midst of his stellar performance. His mark of 7,235 is approaching 2012 Heisman Trophy Winner Johnny Manziel's 7,820.
Morris looked like he could be one of the strongest quarterbacks in the ACC tonight. This offense is starting to look scary.
2. Trell Harris Makes A Statement
Wide receiver Trell Harris made his 93-yard performance in Week One look silly. Tonight, Harris reeled in 3 touchdowns on just four receptions for his multi-score game in his four-year college career. Four touchdowns also marks a season-high for the receiver.
The senior also averaged 36 yards per reception thanks, in part, to a 75-yard bomb from Chandler Morris to go up 14-7. Morris also found Harris for a 27-yard and 3-yard score in just the first quarter.
Tonight also marks the first time Harris has cracked the century mark in a game in his college career.
3. Don't Forget About The Run Game
While Morris and Harris made headlines, the run game was still effective when called upon. The Cavaliers cracked the 200-yard mark once again on the ground. They outrushed the Stanford backfield by more than 170 yards.
Tonight was J'Mari Taylor's turn to shine. That's not to diminish Xavier Brown's 55 yards on the ground. Harrison Waylee added 45 of his own. However, Taylor got most of the reps, walking away with 85 yards on the night.
Chandler Morris also did his part in the run game for UVA, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season. The score also marked the only rushing touchdown of the game for the Hoo's.
As insane as it sounds, tonight's 206-yard rushing performance will actually bring down the Cavaliers' season average of 289.
4. Offensive Line Takes Another Hit
The Virginia offensive line cannot catch a break. Starting center Brady Wilson went down with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter. He was later seen in a boot and on crutches on the sideline. Head coach Tony Elliott says the team is hoping it is nothing more than a minor calf strain.
It is still concerning how banged up the O-Line unit is this early in the season. Depending on how serious Wilson's injury is, this unit could be without their starting center, starting left tackle, and left with limited depth overall.
5. Pass Defense Looked Suspect At Best
Stanford Ben Gulbranson had his way with this Virginia defense. Gulbranson had been the worst quarterback in the ACC up until this point, playing against far inferior talent.
The senior diced the UVA secondary for 286 yards and two touchdowns on a season-high 69% passing. Tonight also marked his first multi-touchdown performance of the season.
While the game plan had previously been working through running back Micah Ford, he was not able to ever get it going out of the backfield. Ford averaged under 3.5 yards per rush but did score his third touchdown of the season.