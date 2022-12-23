ACC Football 2023 Recruiting Rankings After Early Signing Day

See the complete ACC football recruiting rankings for the class of 2023 following national early signing day on Wednesday.

Note: Recruiting ratings and rankings per 247Sports.

1. Miami

Points: 294.85

Total commits: 26

Five-stars: 3

Four-stars: 14

Three-stars: 8



2. Clemson

Points: 275.47

Total commits: 26

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 18

Three-stars: 7

3. Florida State

Points: 233.55

Total commits: 17

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 7

Three-stars: 9

4. North Carolina

Points: 217.72

Total commits: 20

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 6

Three-stars: 14

5. Virginia Tech

Points: 202.49

Total commits: 26

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 24

6. NC State

Points: 198.98

Total commits: 17

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 3

Three-stars: 14



7. Louisville

Points: 197.20

Total commits: 13

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 6

Three-stars: 7

8. Wake Forest

Points: 193.44

Total commits: 20

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 19

9. Pittsburgh

Points: 192.73

Total commits: 20

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 0

Three-stars: 19



10. Duke

Points: 191.80

Total commits: 26

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 0

Three-stars: 26

11. Boston College

Points: 184.12

Total commits: 17

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 0

Three-stars: 17



12. Georgia Tech

Points: 181.82

Total commits: 20

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 0

Three-stars: 19

13. Virginia

Points: 176.88

Total commits: 19

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 0

Three-stars: 19



14. Syracuse

Points: 162.22

Total commits: 16

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 13