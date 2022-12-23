Skip to main content
ACC Football 2023 Recruiting Rankings After Early Signing Day

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

See the updated ACC football 2023 recruiting rankings following national early signing day
  
  

See the complete ACC football recruiting rankings for the class of 2023 following national early signing day on Wednesday. 

Note: Recruiting ratings and rankings per 247Sports. 

1. Miami
Points: 294.85
Total commits: 26
Five-stars: 3
Four-stars: 14
Three-stars: 8

2. Clemson
Points: 275.47
Total commits: 26
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 18
Three-stars: 7

3. Florida State
Points: 233.55
Total commits: 17
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 7
Three-stars: 9

4. North Carolina
Points: 217.72
Total commits: 20
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 6
Three-stars: 14

5. Virginia Tech
Points: 202.49
Total commits: 26
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 24

6. NC State
Points: 198.98
Total commits: 17
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 3
Three-stars: 14

7. Louisville
Points: 197.20
Total commits: 13
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 6
Three-stars: 7

8. Wake Forest
Points: 193.44
Total commits: 20
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 19

9. Pittsburgh
Points: 192.73
Total commits: 20
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 19

10. Duke
Points: 191.80
Total commits: 26
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 26

11. Boston College
Points: 184.12
Total commits: 17
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 17

12. Georgia Tech
Points: 181.82
Total commits: 20
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 19

13. Virginia
Points: 176.88
Total commits: 19
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 19

14. Syracuse
Points: 162.22
Total commits: 16
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 13

