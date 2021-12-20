ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After the Early Signing Period
The college football early signing period has come to an end and several high school football recruits in the class of 2022 have signed their letters of intent. With the early signing period in the rear view mirror, let’s take a look at the college football recruiting rankings for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
To begin, we’ll break down the talent composition of each ACC team’s signed recruiting class (in alphabetical order) before reviewing the recruiting rankings from 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.
ACC Football Class of 2022 Recruiting Breakdown (per 247Sports)
Boston College: 21 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 2
- Three-Stars: 18
Clemson: 13 total commits
- Five-Stars: 1
- Four-Stars: 8
- Three-Stars: 3
Duke: 16 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 0
- Three-Stars: 16
Florida State: 16 total commits
- Five-Stars: 1
- Four-Stars: 6
- Three-Stars: 9
Georgia Tech: 16 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 3
- Three-Stars: 13
Louisville: 13 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 3
- Three-Stars: 9
Miami: 9 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 8
- Three-Stars: 1
Read More
North Carolina: 17 total commits
- Five-Stars: 2
- Four-Stars: 9
- Three-Stars: 6
NC State: 13 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 2
- Three-Stars: 11
Pittsburgh: 12 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 1
- Three-Stars: 10
Syracuse: 13 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 0
- Three-Stars: 12
Virginia: 9 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 1
- Three-Stars: 8
Virginia Tech: 23 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 3
- Three-Stars: 19
Wake Forest: 12 total commits
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 1
- Three-Stars: 10
247Sports Recruiting Rankings
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Virginia Tech
- Boston College
- Georgia Tech
- Miami
- NC State
- Duke
- Louisville
- Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Virginia
Rivals Recruiting Rankings
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Boston College
- Virginia Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Duke
- NC State
- Miami
- Louisville
- Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Virginia
On3 Recruiting Rankings
- North Carolina
- Clemson
- Florida State
- Miami
- Virginia Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Boston College
- NC State
- Louisville
- Pittsburgh
- Duke
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Virginia