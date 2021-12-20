ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After the Early Signing Period

Check out which ACC football programs have the best 2022 recruiting classes following the early signing period

The college football early signing period has come to an end and several high school football recruits in the class of 2022 have signed their letters of intent. With the early signing period in the rear view mirror, let’s take a look at the college football recruiting rankings for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

To begin, we’ll break down the talent composition of each ACC team’s signed recruiting class (in alphabetical order) before reviewing the recruiting rankings from 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.

Boston College: 21 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 2

Three-Stars: 18

Clemson: 13 total commits

Five-Stars: 1

Four-Stars: 8

Three-Stars: 3

Duke: 16 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 0

Three-Stars: 16

Florida State: 16 total commits

Five-Stars: 1

Four-Stars: 6

Three-Stars: 9

Georgia Tech: 16 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 3

Three-Stars: 13

Louisville: 13 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 3

Three-Stars: 9

Miami: 9 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 8

Three-Stars: 1

North Carolina: 17 total commits

Five-Stars: 2

Four-Stars: 9

Three-Stars: 6

NC State: 13 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 2

Three-Stars: 11

Pittsburgh: 12 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 1

Three-Stars: 10

Syracuse: 13 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 0

Three-Stars: 12

Virginia: 9 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 1

Three-Stars: 8

Virginia Tech: 23 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 3

Three-Stars: 19

Wake Forest: 12 total commits

Five-Stars: 0

Four-Stars: 1

Three-Stars: 10

