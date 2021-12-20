Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After the Early Signing Period

    Check out which ACC football programs have the best 2022 recruiting classes following the early signing period
    The college football early signing period has come to an end and several high school football recruits in the class of 2022 have signed their letters of intent. With the early signing period in the rear view mirror, let’s take a look at the college football recruiting rankings for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

    To begin, we’ll break down the talent composition of each ACC team’s signed recruiting class (in alphabetical order) before reviewing the recruiting rankings from 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.

    ACC Football Class of 2022 Recruiting Breakdown (per 247Sports)

    Boston College: 21 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 2
    • Three-Stars: 18

    Clemson: 13 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 1
    • Four-Stars: 8
    • Three-Stars: 3

    Duke: 16 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 0
    • Three-Stars: 16

    Florida State: 16 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 1
    • Four-Stars: 6
    • Three-Stars: 9

    Georgia Tech: 16 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 3
    • Three-Stars: 13

    Louisville: 13 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 3
    • Three-Stars: 9

    Miami: 9 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 8
    • Three-Stars: 1

    North Carolina: 17 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 2
    • Four-Stars: 9
    • Three-Stars: 6

    NC State: 13 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 2
    • Three-Stars: 11

    Pittsburgh: 12 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 1
    • Three-Stars: 10

    Syracuse: 13 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 0
    • Three-Stars: 12

    Virginia: 9 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 1
    • Three-Stars: 8

    Virginia Tech: 23 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 3
    • Three-Stars: 19

    Wake Forest: 12 total commits

    • Five-Stars: 0
    • Four-Stars: 1
    • Three-Stars: 10

    247Sports Recruiting Rankings

    1. North Carolina
    2. Florida State
    3. Clemson
    4. Virginia Tech
    5. Boston College
    6. Georgia Tech
    7. Miami
    8. NC State
    9. Duke
    10. Louisville
    11. Pittsburgh
    12. Wake Forest
    13. Syracuse
    14. Virginia

    Rivals Recruiting Rankings

    1. North Carolina
    2. Florida State
    3. Clemson
    4. Boston College
    5. Virginia Tech
    6. Georgia Tech
    7. Duke
    8. NC State
    9. Miami
    10. Louisville
    11. Pittsburgh
    12. Wake Forest
    13. Syracuse
    14. Virginia

    On3 Recruiting Rankings

    1. North Carolina
    2. Clemson
    3. Florida State
    4. Miami
    5. Virginia Tech
    6. Georgia Tech
    7. Boston College
    8. NC State
    9. Louisville
    10. Pittsburgh
    11. Duke
    12. Wake Forest
    13. Syracuse
    14. Virginia

