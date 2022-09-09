Skip to main content
ACC Football Score Updates: Week 2 Scoreboard

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Football Score Updates: Week 2 Scoreboard

Live score updates for every ACC game in week 2 of the college football season

See live score updates for every game featuring an ACC team in week two of the college football season. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.

Friday

7:30pm: Louisville at UCF (ESPN2)

Saturday

12pm: Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami (ACC Network)

12pm: No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

12pm: Duke at Northwestern (FS1)

12pm: North Carolina at Georgia State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

12:30pm: Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State (ESPN3)

3:30pm: Furman at Clemson (ACC Network)

3:30pm: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh (ABC)

4pm: Virginia at Illinois (ESPNU)

7pm: Syracuse at UConn (CBSSN)

7pm: Western Carolina at Georgia Tech (ESPN+/ACC Network Extra)

8pm: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Keytaon Thompson (99) runs with the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) attempts the tackle in the first quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

By Matt Newton
Maya Carter (26) and the UVA women's soccer team celebrate after scoring a goal.
All Sports

Freshmen Lead No. 5 UVA Women's Soccer to 5-0 Win Over Oregon State

By Matt Newton
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong hands the ball off to running back Perris Jones during UVA's 34-17 victory over Richmond on Saturday.
Football

Four Questions for Virginia Football on the Road at Illinois

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett watches on during UVA's game against Georgia Tech.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023

By Matt Newton
New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Pro Hoos

How to Watch Former UVA Football Players in the NFL - Week 1

By Matt Newton
Five-star forward TJ Power announces commitment to Duke basketball.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Target TJ Power Commits to Duke

By Matt Newton
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott on the sidelines during the UVA football game against Richmond.
Football

Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point during their exhibition match.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton