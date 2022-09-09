ACC Football Score Updates: Week 2 Scoreboard
Live score updates for every ACC game in week 2 of the college football season
See live score updates for every game featuring an ACC team in week two of the college football season. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.
Friday
7:30pm: Louisville at UCF (ESPN2)
Saturday
12pm: Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami (ACC Network)
12pm: No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)
12pm: Duke at Northwestern (FS1)
12pm: North Carolina at Georgia State
Scroll to Continue
Read More
12:30pm: Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State (ESPN3)
3:30pm: Furman at Clemson (ACC Network)
3:30pm: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh (ABC)
4pm: Virginia at Illinois (ESPNU)
7pm: Syracuse at UConn (CBSSN)
7pm: Western Carolina at Georgia Tech (ESPN+/ACC Network Extra)
8pm: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)