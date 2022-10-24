ACC Names Chico Bennett Jr. Defensive Lineman of the Week for 2nd Time

For the second time this season, Chico Bennett Jr. has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after leading Virginia to a 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Bennett, who started his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Virginia in 2021, delivered a standout performance in his return to Atlanta. The Cavaliers completely smothered the Yellow Jackets' offense and Bennett led the way with two sacks and seven total tackles. The UVA defense did not allow a single Georgia Tech offensive touchdown and the Yellow Jackets had just 201 yards of total offense and 55 rushing yards. Virginia had eight sacks as a team, second-most in program history and the most by an ACC team this season.

Bennett was also named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after another two-sack performance against Syracuse in week 4. This is the second season in a row that a UVA player has been selected ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice, as Mandy Alonso won the award two times in 2021. Bennett currently leads the ACC with six total sacks on the season.

This is the third time a Cavalier has won an ACC weekly award this season. Chico Bennett Jr. has been honored twice and Brendan Farrell was the ACC Specialist of the Week in week 3.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN