AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll: Five ACC Teams in the Top 25

The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 poll for the 2022 college football season on Monday.

Alabama led the way as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, receiving 54 out of 63 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide are followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 5 Notre Dame to round out the top five.

The SEC led all conferences with six teams ranked in the preseason top 25 but the ACC is right behind the SEC with five ranked teams, just ahead of the Big Ten's four ranked teams.

Conference Tally

SEC: six teams

ACC: five teams

Big Ten: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

Big 12: three teams

AAC: two teams

Independents: two teams

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (180), Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160), LSU (55), Fresno State (32), Minnesota (31), UCF (27), Purdue (17), Mississippi State (15), Auburn (15), Kansas State (14), Florida (14), North Carolina (9), Boise State (5), Air Force (4), Appalachian State (4), UCLA (2), San Diego State (2), South Carolina (2), Utah State (2), Nebraska (1)