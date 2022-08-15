AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll: Five ACC Teams in the Top 25
The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 poll for the 2022 college football season on Monday.
Alabama led the way as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, receiving 54 out of 63 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide are followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 5 Notre Dame to round out the top five.
The SEC led all conferences with six teams ranked in the preseason top 25 but the ACC is right behind the SEC with five ranked teams, just ahead of the Big Ten's four ranked teams.
Conference Tally
SEC: six teams
ACC: five teams
Big Ten: four teams
Pac-12: three teams
Big 12: three teams
AAC: two teams
Independents: two teams
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
Others receiving votes: Tennessee (180), Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160), LSU (55), Fresno State (32), Minnesota (31), UCF (27), Purdue (17), Mississippi State (15), Auburn (15), Kansas State (14), Florida (14), North Carolina (9), Boise State (5), Air Force (4), Appalachian State (4), UCLA (2), San Diego State (2), South Carolina (2), Utah State (2), Nebraska (1)