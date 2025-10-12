Bowl Projections For Virginia After Moving Up to No. 18 During The Bye Week
Taking a look around the ACC this week: Virginia had the week off for their bye but so did Duke and Miami. Georgia Tech was able to secure another conference win but they already sit atop the ACC. FSU lost to a conference opponent in Pittsburgh and continues to slide down the standings. Clemson took an easy win over Boston College and moved to 2-2 in the ACC.
Let's see if any of this movement had any implications on where experts predict the Hoo's will play this postseason.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Pop-Tarts Bowl (UVA vs. Cincinnati)
ESPN's two college football experts who specialize in bowl projections have not agreed on a bowl destination this season so this is a first that both have Virginia in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Bonagura predicts the Hoo's will take on Cincinnati. The Bearcats earned their first top-25 ranking since 2022 this week as they continue on a five-game win streak after dropping their season opener against a Big Ten team in Nebraska. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby ranks fifth in the Big 12 in passing touchdowns with 14, compared to just one interception. Wide receiver Cyrus Allen is on his third team in three years but has already caught five scores in under 30 receptions so far this season.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Pop-Tarts Bowl (UVA vs. BYU)
Mark Schlabach agrees on UVA landing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl but he predicts their opponent will be a different Big 12 school: No. 15 BYU. The Cougars remain undefeated through six games, scoring 37.8 points per game. BYU freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier has been getting it done as a passer and runner, tossing eight scores while running in seven more. According to 247Sports, Bachmeier signed with Stanford last season but did not get any playing time. He entered the portal this season and chose BYU, coming in as the 1,337th overall and 94th-ranked quarterback in the transfer class. BYU running back LJ Martin has been an issue out of the backfield, leading the Big 12 in rushing yards with 652. Martin is in his third season with the Cougars, coming off a 700-yard, seven touchdown season his sophomore year.
CBS Sports: Holiday Bowl (UVA vs. Arizona)
CBS Sports projects the Cavaliers will head to the Holiday Bowl to face off against Arizona in San Diego. Arizona actually just dropped a game in double overtime against the BYU team I mentioned before. The Wildcats have shown flashes of good play against lesser competition but against teams like No. 14 Iowa State and No. 18 BYU, they have fallen short. Arizona finds itself at 1-2 in the Big 12 but a solid 4-2 overall. Quarterback Noah Fifita continues to lead the offense in his fourth season, tossing 15 scores to four interceptions. Fifita also leads the team in rushing scores with three. Transfer wide receiver Javin Whatley is trying to fill the hole left by Tet McMillan's leaving for the NFL. Whatley leads the team in both receptions (25) and receiving yards (328).
Our Projection
How many teams the ACC is able to get into the College Football Playoff is going to determine where teams fall when it comes to bowl appearances. If Virginia does not make it, but the ACC gets Miami and Georgia Tech in the field, a spot in either the Pop Tarts Bowl (vs the Big 12) or the Dukes Mayo Bowl (vs the SEC) are strong options. The Holiday Bowl is another strong option.
There is a lot of football left to be played and a lot of things still have to be sorted out.