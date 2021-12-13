Brennan Armstrong Not Transferring from Virginia

The UVA quarterback says he will either go to the NFL or stay at Virginia next season

Of all of the positive messages spoken at Tony Elliott’s introductory press conference on Monday, the most significant was not said by new Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott or Athletics Director Carla Williams.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong spoke to the media after the press conference and was asked about his thoughts on his future with the UVA football program. A number of Cavaliers have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season and Armstrong also has the option of leaving for the NFL, as he has submitted paperwork to receive feedback from the NFL on his draft stock.

Armstrong addressed those questions on Monday afternoon. “I’m not gonna transfer. It’s either here or the NFL,” Armstrong said. He added that he is waiting for his evaluation to come back, which will tell him if he is projected to be selected in the first or second rounds of the NFL Draft. Once he receives that information, Armstrong said he will discuss it with his family and with head coach Tony Elliott before coming to a decision.

Armstrong was very complimentary of Tony Elliott and indicated that there were positive sentiments in the UVA locker room on Elliott’s hiring as the head coach.

“I think he [Tony Elliott] is the right guy for the job and I’m excited to have him here,” Armstrong said. “He has the resume. He’s been to the best games and had some of the best players. I’m glad I can most likely be coached by him.”

