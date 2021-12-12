Brennan Armstrong Wins 2021 Dudley Award

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong been named the recipient of the 2021 Dudley Award, as announced by the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Saturday evening.

The award, named after former Virginia running back Bill Dudley, honors the top college football playoff player in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Armstrong became the fourth UVA player in the past five seasons to win the award and the 10th Cavalier to win the Dudley Award, which began in 1990.

Updated list of Virginia Cavaliers football players to win the Dudley Award:

Shawn Moore (1990), Matt Blundin (1991), Mike Frederick (1994), Tiki Barber (1996), Anthony Poindexter (1997), Billy McMullen (2001), Chris Long (2007), Micah Kiser (2017), Bryce Perkins (2018 and 2019), Brennan Armstrong (2021).

