Brennan Armstrong to Take Visits to Wisconsin and Oklahoma State

For those wondering where Brennan Armstrong will be playing football in 2023, look no further than the Guaranteed Rate Bowl being played on December 27th in Phoenix. According to reports on Tuesday afternoon, the now former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong plans to take visits to Oklahoma State and Wisconsin, two teams who are coincidentally scheduled to play each other in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month.

Both the Cowboys and the Badgers on the prowl for a new quarterback after each of their respective starters entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Wisconsin's Graham Mertz entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 4th and Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders entered the portal on December 5th.

There have also been reports that Armstrong is considering transferring to NC State to reunite with his former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who took the offensive coordinator job with the Wolfpack after one season at Syracuse. Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague was also just hired as the offensive line coach at NC State.

The sports betting site Bookies.com listed NC State as the most likely transfer destination for Armstrong at -150 (60% probability).

After three seasons as the starter at Virginia, Armstrong entered the transfer portal on December 1st, concluding his Cavalier career as Virginia's all-time program record-holder in career passing yards (8,442), career total offense (9,278), career passing touchdowns (57), season total offense (4,700), season passing yards (4,449), season passing touchdowns (31), single-game passing yards (554), and single-game total offense (538).

Although Armstrong struggled to adapt to a new offensive system in 2022, completing 54.7% of his passes for just seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions, the teams courting Armstrong are hopeful that he can return to his form from the 2021 season, when he rewrote the UVA record books, throwing for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Brennan Armstrong has one season of eligibility remaining.

