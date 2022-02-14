Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins and the Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI
Bryce Perkins, former star quarterback of the Virginia Cavaliers, is now a Super Bowl Champion.
Perkins was on the roster of the Los Angeles Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
Perkins is the 20th UVA football alum (and the first Virginia quarterback) to become a Super Bowl Champion, joining a legendary list:
Virginia Football Alums - Super Bowl Champions
Henry Jordan
Defensive Tackle
UVA 1953-1957
Won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II with the Green Bay Packers
John Choma
Offensive Lineman
UVA 1974-1978
Won Super Bowl XVI with the San Francisco 49ers
Stuart Anderson
Linebacker
UVA 1978-1982
Won Super Bowl XVII with Washington
Patrick Jeffers
Wide Receiver
UVA 1992-1996
Won Super Bowl XXXII with the Denver Broncos
Keith Lyle
Safety
UVA 1990-1994
Won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams
Jamie Sharper
Linebacker
UVA 1992-1996
Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens
Anthony Poindexter
Safety
UVA 1994-1998
Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens
Antwan Harris
Cornerback
UVA 1996-2000
Won Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII with the New England Patriots
Ronde Barber
Cornerback
UVA 1993-1997
Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Casey Crawford
Tight End
UVA 1996-2000
Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
James Farrior
Linebacker
UVA 1992-1996
Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Heath Miller
Tight End
UVA 2000-2004
Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Kuehl
Long Snapper
UVA 1991-1995
Won Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants
Chris Canty
Defensive End
UVA 2001-2005
Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants
Clint Sintim
Linebacker
UVA 2004-2008
Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants
Danny Aiken
Long Snapper
UVA 2007-2011
Won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots
Chris Long
Defensive End
UVA 2004-2008
Won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles
Rodney McLeod
Safety
UVA 2008-2012
Won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles
Juan Thornhill
Safety
UVA 2015-2019
Won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs
Bryce Perkins
Quarterback
UVA 2018-2020
Won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams
Congratulations to Bryce Perkins and the Los Angeles Rams!
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read More
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
Read more from Cavaliers Now
No. 11 UVA Women's Lacrosse Uses Big Second Half to Rout Cal 18-5
No. 1 Virginia Survives Another Close Matchup with High Point, 11-10
Breaking Down Virginia’s 63-53 Victory over Georgia Tech
Gardner Scores 26, Virginia Outlasts Georgia Tech 63-53