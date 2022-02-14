Skip to main content
Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins and the Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Perkins is the first UVA quarterback to become a Super Bowl Champion

Photo courtesy of Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Perkins, former star quarterback of the Virginia Cavaliers, is now a Super Bowl Champion. 

Perkins was on the roster of the Los Angeles Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. 

Perkins is the 20th UVA football alum (and the first Virginia quarterback) to become a Super Bowl Champion, joining a legendary list:

Virginia Football Alums - Super Bowl Champions

Includes Cavaliers who played in the Super Bowl or were on the roster of the Super Bowl Champions

Henry Jordan

Defensive Tackle

UVA 1953-1957

Won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II with the Green Bay Packers

John Choma

Offensive Lineman

UVA 1974-1978

Won Super Bowl XVI with the San Francisco 49ers

Stuart Anderson

Linebacker

UVA 1978-1982

Won Super Bowl XVII with Washington

Patrick Jeffers

Wide Receiver

UVA 1992-1996

Won Super Bowl XXXII with the Denver Broncos

Keith Lyle

Safety

UVA 1990-1994

Won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams

Jamie Sharper

Linebacker

UVA 1992-1996

Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Poindexter

Safety

UVA 1994-1998

Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens

Antwan Harris

Cornerback

UVA 1996-2000

Won Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII with the New England Patriots

Ronde Barber

Cornerback

UVA 1993-1997

Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Casey Crawford

Tight End

UVA 1996-2000

Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James Farrior

Linebacker

UVA 1992-1996

Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Heath Miller

Tight End

UVA 2000-2004

Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Kuehl

Long Snapper

UVA 1991-1995

Won Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants

Chris Canty

Defensive End

UVA 2001-2005

Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants

Clint Sintim

Linebacker

UVA 2004-2008

Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants

Danny Aiken

Long Snapper

UVA 2007-2011

Won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots

Chris Long

Defensive End

UVA 2004-2008

Won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles

Rodney McLeod

Safety

UVA 2008-2012

Won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles

Juan Thornhill

Safety

UVA 2015-2019

Won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs

Bryce Perkins

Quarterback

UVA 2018-2020

Won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams

Congratulations to Bryce Perkins and the Los Angeles Rams! 

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

