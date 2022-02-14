Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins and the Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Bryce Perkins, former star quarterback of the Virginia Cavaliers, is now a Super Bowl Champion.

Perkins was on the roster of the Los Angeles Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Perkins is the 20th UVA football alum (and the first Virginia quarterback) to become a Super Bowl Champion, joining a legendary list:

Includes Cavaliers who played in the Super Bowl or were on the roster of the Super Bowl Champions Henry Jordan Photo courtesy of Packers.com Defensive Tackle UVA 1953-1957 Won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II with the Green Bay Packers John Choma Offensive Lineman UVA 1974-1978 Won Super Bowl XVI with the San Francisco 49ers Stuart Anderson Photo courtesy of HoosFootball.com Linebacker UVA 1978-1982 Won Super Bowl XVII with Washington Patrick Jeffers Photo courtesy of HoosFootball.com Wide Receiver UVA 1992-1996 Won Super Bowl XXXII with the Denver Broncos Keith Lyle Photo courtesy of Harry How/Allsport Safety UVA 1990-1994 Won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams Jamie Sharper Photo courtesy of Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Linebacker UVA 1992-1996 Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens Anthony Poindexter Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications Safety UVA 1994-1998 Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens Antwan Harris Cornerback UVA 1996-2000 Won Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII with the New England Patriots Ronde Barber Photo courtesy of Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images Cornerback UVA 1993-1997 Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Casey Crawford Photo courtesy of Getty Images Tight End UVA 1996-2000 Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers James Farrior Photo courtesy of Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Linebacker UVA 1992-1996 Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers Heath Miller Photo courtesy of Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Tight End UVA 2000-2004 Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Kuehl Photo courtesy of Evan Pinkus/NYT Long Snapper UVA 1991-1995 Won Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants Chris Canty Photo courtesy of Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Defensive End UVA 2001-2005 Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants Clint Sintim Photo courtesy of Jim O'Connor/USA TODAY Sports Linebacker UVA 2004-2008 Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants Danny Aiken Photo courtesy of Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Long Snapper UVA 2007-2011 Won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots Chris Long Photo courtesy of Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Defensive End UVA 2004-2008 Won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod Photo courtesy of Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Safety UVA 2008-2012 Won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles Juan Thornhill Photo courtesy of Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Safety UVA 2015-2019 Won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs Bryce Perkins Photo courtesy of Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Quarterback UVA 2018-2020 Won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams

Congratulations to Bryce Perkins and the Los Angeles Rams!

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

No. 11 UVA Women's Lacrosse Uses Big Second Half to Rout Cal 18-5

No. 1 Virginia Survives Another Close Matchup with High Point, 11-10

Breaking Down Virginia’s 63-53 Victory over Georgia Tech

Gardner Scores 26, Virginia Outlasts Georgia Tech 63-53

No. 11 UVA Women's Lax Downs Elon 20-11 in Season Opener