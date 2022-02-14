No. 11 UVA Women's Lacrosse Uses Big Second Half to Rout Cal 18-5

After defeating Elon 20-11 on Friday, the No. 11 Virginia women's lacrosse team returned to Charlottesville for the home opener against California on Sunday. Junior Jaime Biskup scored six goals and the Cavaliers defeated the Golden Bears 18-5 on a snowy Sunday afternoon at Klockner Stadium.

Despite the lopsided final score, the first quarter was very competitive. Amanda Morse drew first blood for Cal just 33 seconds into the game. Jaime Biskup and Courtlynne Caskin scored back-to-back goals to put the Cavaliers in front, but Morse scored again with eight seconds left to end the opening quarter with the game tied 2-2.

Cal regained the lead early in the second quarter on a goal by Kacie Riggs, but Virginia scored the next three goals and outscored the Golden Bears 5-2 in the period to take a 7-4 lead into halftime.

It was not until the second half that the Cavaliers took control. Virginia outscored Cal 4-1 in the third quarter and delivered a 7-0 shutout fourth quarter to cap off the dominant 18-11 victory. Sophomore Mackenzie Hoeg scored all three of her goals in a row in the fourth quarter. Jaime Biskup had six goals on eight shots and sophomore Morgan Schwab recorded five assists and a goal. Nine different Cavaliers registered a goal in the game.

UVA outshot Cal 46-13 and had 28 shots on goal to just nine for the Golden Bears. Draw controls were 17-10 in favor of Virginia and the Hoos also had a 18-12 edge in ground balls.

With the win, Virginia improves to 2-0 and the Cavaliers will host No. 9 Maryland at Klockner Stadium on Friday at 5pm.

