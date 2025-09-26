Closing Odds: Florida State Still a Favorite in Week Five Matchup Against Virginia
Since the odds opened earlier this week, little to no movement has been made regarding Virginia's Friday night matchup against Florida State. The Seminoles remain a favorite in the game, but the Cavaliers are still aiming for an upset victory, and they will stop at nothing to prove their skeptics wrong.
Virginia just came off a massive 48-20 win last Saturday against Stanford, but Florida State's victory was even more colossal. The Seminoles were able to clinch a whopping 66-10 win over Kent State, leaving them with a great deal of confidence entering their week five matchup.
Heading into Friday night's game, the Seminoles are a 6.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 59.5. Little movement has been made since its opening. The hours before the 7 p.m. kickoff are quickly dwindling. Now is the time for the two programs to focus and prepare to battle it out.
With both teams having a taste for winning, this is expected to be an exhilarating game, to say the least. Will Virginia have what it takes to come out on top?
UVA Aims for Upset Over FSU
There isn't anything wrong with Virginia's offensive or defensive units at this time, but the overarching question is whether or not they're solidified enough to take down Florida State. Ultimately, the only way to find out is to trust their teammates and the game plan.
"Yeah, I mean, I mean, first it starts with being confident in the plan. And those guys and myself trust coach Rud [John Rudzinski] and the defensive staff to put together a great plan. That's where it starts," UVA head coach Tony Elliott said in his press conference earlier this week. "And in a game like this, this is one of those games where it's more so you gotta line up and go play and you gotta win your one-on-one in a game like this. But they're up for the challenge, and the guys are excited. This is why you play college football, to play in games like this."
Elliott is expecting Florida State's offense to put up quite a fight on the field under Gus Malzahn's leadership. Here's how Elliott is planning to have his program counteract their efforts:
"Don't let them get behind you. So we got to keep them in front. And that's going to be a big challenge because they got speed all over the place that can really test you deep. So we have to be clean with our eyes, but I anticipate the guys will be ready to accept the challenge."
With such a high level of excitement between players and fans, the energy at Scott Stadium is expected to be electric throughout the night. If all goes according to plan for the Cavaliers, they could shock the nation with a stunning victory.
