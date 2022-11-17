Collection of Tributes for Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry

There has been a seemingly countless number of touching and thoughtful tributes posted all over social media in the past couple of days honoring the memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry, Virginia football players who were tragically shot and killed on Sunday night at UVA.

In an effort to promote these heartwarming tributes and further celebrate the lives of these three tremendous young men, we're putting together a compilation of all of the tributes we can find across the internet all in one place.

Click here for links to GoFundMe pages where you can donate to the families of the victims.

Virginia athletics photographer Matt Riley placed flowers at the center of the field at Scott Stadium and also took pictures of the flowers people have left outside the gates of the stadium.

Ahmad Hawkins posted an edited version of Riley's photo, with the faces of Lavel, Devin, and D'Sean superimposed over Scott Stadium.

Hawkins also posted a Twitter video from Marques Hagans from back in 2021, when Lavel Davis Jr. was baptized.

Lauren Hagans created a very emotional video compilation of pictures and videos of Lavel Davis Jr., who was very close to Marques Hagans and his family, especially his two sons.

Wahoops posted some beautiful tributes from various artists on Instagram.

Lindsay Huff, a well-known artist in the UVA community and the wife of Jay Huff, drew a touching tribute.

Chico Bennett Jr. posted a series of images on Instagram and wrote a letter to Lavel Davis Jr. in the caption.

Similarly, Aaron Faumui posted on Instagram and penned a letter to D'Sean Perry.

Sean Wilson posted on Instagram and wrote a letter to both Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.

Will Bettridge, who went to the same high school as D'Sean Perry in Florida before joining him at UVA, posted a couple of times in Perry's honor on Twitter.

Tapuvae "Snoop" Amaama posted on Twitter with a message for all three of his teammates.

Jack Hamilton, a professor of Media Studies and American Studies at UVA, tweeted a long thread sharing his experience teaching Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.

Justin Cardoza, who coached D'Sean Perry at Gulliver Prep, posted some very kind words about D'Sean.

Devin Chandler's high school football team posted in his honor.

D'Sean Perry's father also tweeted a number of videos and pictures to remember his son.

Devin Chandler transferred to Virginia from Wisconsin last December, so there has been a strong response from the Wisconsin community.

Jordan Cornette spoke from the heart on Lavel, Devin, and D'Sean on the on the ACC Network on Tuesday evening.

Some more tribute from the ACC, which created the following graphic to display on scoreboards during a moment of silence before every ACC football game this weekend. Helmet decals will also be worn by every ACC football team for the games this weekend.

Other football teams in the Commonwealth of Virginia are collaborating to wear these decals on their helmets.

Virginia Tech has been especially supportive during this trying time for the UVA community.

The UVA women's basketball team is wearing patches on the sleeves of their warm-up shirts for the first UVA sporting event to be played following the shooting on Wednesday night.

UVA president Jim Ryan posted a picture from the vigil on Monday night and many have pointed out that there are three bright stars visible in the night sky.

The Virginia athletics video and social media department created this video documenting the vigil.

Mark Atuaia, who spent six years at UVA on Bronco Mendenhall's staff as the running backs coach, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter along with a video of D'Sean Perry freestyling on a bus with the team.

Bakari Edwards, a former teammate of D'Sean Perry at Gulliver prep, posted a touching message and a few images on Twitter.

Juan Thornhill says he will wear these cleats with artwork honoring all three of them in his next game for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

