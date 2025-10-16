College Football Playoff Projected Bracket: Virginia's Current Place in the Postseason
Virginia is coming out of their bye week looking to get back to their winning ways. UVA has won its last two matchups against ACC teams in overtime thrillers. First, the Hoo's took down a top-ten Florida State team at home. Then, before the bye, UVA went on the road to take down an undefeated Louisville team in overtime, as well.
Let's see how experts believe the postseason will play out for Virginia, given how things have been playing out across the ACC this week.
Work To Do
This week, ESPN's Heather Dinich once again says Virginia would have work to do to make the College Football Playoff if the season were to end today. Dinich explained that while Virginia has some decent wins in the conference, their resume so far this season is probably not enough to wow the committee to get them into the playoffs. Plus, every week their win against FSU looks less and less valuable.
"Without an ACC title, Virginia is going to have a tough time impressing the committee with a schedule that includes a loss to unranked NC State and possibly no wins against ranked opponents. It didn't help the Hoo's that Florida State lost to an unranked Pitt, as the win against the Noles was the highlight of their season so far."
Virginia's other big ACC win came against Louisville last week. While Louisville was undefeated coming into the game, they had not played much competition that would bring Virginia any value in their odds. Their win against Pitt was something, but nothing spectacular. However, the Cardinals take on powerhouse Miami this weekend. If Louisville can somehow come out of Coral Gables with a win, UVA's victory looks way better.
Ideal Case Scenario
If Virginia wants to make the College Football Playoffs, it will need some things to go right in the ACC. Most importantly, I think Virginia needs to win out, obviously, but I think the game against Duke in Week Twelve is the decider. Not downplaying a team like California, but if UVA can take down Duke, they are really only up against Miami for winning the conference. This whole situation also hinges on if Virginia can win the easy games on their schedule against teams like Virginia Tech and North Carolina. Wake Forest is a sneaky ACC team this year that UVA still has to play, but they should be able to handle business there.
Taking a deeper look at Miami's remaining schedule, I think the two games that could be important come against Louisville this week and SMU two weeks later. Louisville is definitely not a pushover in the ACC, but SMU definitely has a better chance at defeating the Hurricanes, in my opinion. SMU has yet to lose a game in 10 contests since coming over to the ACC last season. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is tied for first in the ACC in passing touchdowns (15) and third in passing yards (1,658). On the outside, Mustangs' receiver Romello Brinson has recorded a career-high in receptions (32), yards (484), and touchdowns (3).