Skip to main content

ESPN Airs Touching Feature on UVA Shooting Victims on College Gameday

Andrea Adelson told the story of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry in a well-produced tribute feature on ESPN College Gameday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There have been a number of emotionally moving features written and produced this week commemorating the lives and telling the stories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry. One of the best video features I have seen was aired on Saturday morning on ESPN's College Gameday Show, produced by Andrea Adelson. 

If you missed College Gameday and haven't had a chance to see the feature yet, you can watch it below. 

Click here for links to GoFundMe pages where you can donate to the families of the victims.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taylor Valladay slaps the hand of teammate Mir McLean during the Virginia women's basketball game against Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Valladay Drops 19, UVA Women's Basketball Beats American to Remain Unbeaten

By Kathleen Boyce
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and Virginia Cavaliers forward Ben Vander Plas playing in the Continental Tire Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Defeats Illinois 70-61 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) celebrates after making a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at T-Mobile Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball vs. Illinois Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Virginia swimmer Kate Douglass celebrates after winning a race at the 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Dominates Tennessee Invitational

By Matt Newton
Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott speaks at the memorial service for Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry
Football

A Celebration of Life: UVA Memorializes Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) dribbles around Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Highlights, Full Game Replay of Virginia's 86-79 Win Over Baylor

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) dribbles against Baylor Bears guard Keyonte George (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Plays Inspired Basketball in Statement Victory Over No. 5 Baylor

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) reacts after being fouled in front of guard Kihei Clark (0) and guard Reece Beekman (2) during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Prudential Center.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Defeats Baylor 86-79 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton