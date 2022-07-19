Skip to main content

Every ACC Football Team's Best Player in 2022

Predicting the best player on every football team in the ACC for the 2022 season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) holds up the MVP trophy after the game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10.

Kickoff of the 2022 college football season is less than 40 days away. 

This is an important year for the ACC, as the conference hopes to get a team back in the College Football Playoff after missing out in 2021. It also marks the final season of divisions for the ACC, as the conference will do away with the Atlantic and Coastal divisions in favor of a new scheduling model, which will take effect in the 2023 season. 

As we march towards college football season, today we take a look at the rosters for each ACC team and take a shot at predicting who will be the best player on every ACC team in the 2022 season:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boston College - Zay Flowers

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs past Florida State Seminoles linebacker DJ Lundy (46) during the second half at Alumni Stadium.

WR Zay Flowers

2021: 44 receptions, 746 receiving yards, 16.95 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns

2021 All-ACC Third Team, 2020 All-ACC First Team

Clemson - Tyler Davis

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) and teammates get fans louder before the game with Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021.

DT Tyler Davis

2021: 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

2021 All-ACC First Team, 2019 All-ACC Second Team

Duke - DeWayne Carter

Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) during the 1st half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Wallace Wade Stadium.

DT DeWayne Carter

2021: 36.0 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 6 quarterback hits

2021 All-ACC Third Team

Florida State - Jammie Robinson

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) stops the run against North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) during the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

S Jammie Robinson

2021: 84 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 7 passes defended

2021 All-ACC First Team

Georgia Tech - Charlie Thomas

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (25) signals turnover against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium.

LB Charlie Thomas

2021: 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended

2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Louisville - Malik Cunningham

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky won 52-21.

QB Malik Cunningham

2021: 209/337 (62.0%), 2,941 passing yards, 1,031 rushing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns

Miami - Tyler Van Dyke

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) attempts a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

QB Tyler Van Dyke

2021: 202/324 (62.3%), 2,931 passing yards, 25 touchdowns

2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, 2021 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year

NC State - Devin Leary

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium.

QB Devin Leary

2021: 283/431 (65.7%), 3,433 passing yards, 35 touchdowns

2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention, finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

North Carolina - Josh Downs

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown in the end zone as Virginia Cavaliers free safety Joey Blount (29) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

WR Josh Downs

2021: 101 receptions, 1,335 receiving yards, 13.22 yards per catch, 102.69 yards per game, 8 touchdowns

2021 All-ACC First Team, 2021 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist

Pittsburgh - Calijah Kancey

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) reacts after a defensive stop against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first quarter at Heinz Field.

DT Calijah Kancey

2021: 35 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble

2021 All-ACC First Team, 2021 Associated Press Third-Team All-American

Syracuse - Sean Tucker

Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at the Carrier Dome.

RB Sean Tucker

2021: 246 carries, 1,496 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per rush, 12 rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, 255 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

2021 All-ACC First Team, 2021 AP Second-Team All-American

Virginia - Brennan Armstrong

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) attempts a pass against William & Mary Tribe during the second half at Scott Stadium.

QB Brennan Armstrong

2021: 326/500 (65.2%), 4,449 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, 404.5 passing yards per game

2021 All-ACC Third Team, Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist

Virginia Tech - Dax Hollifield

Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) celebrates after he intercepts a pass with teammates linebacker Alan Tisdale (34) and defensive back Nasir Peoples (31) during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Lane Stadium.

LB Dax Hollifield

2021: 92 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception, 4 quarterback hits

2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Wake Forest - Sam Hartman

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is pressured in the pocket by Rutgers during the second quarter at the Gator Bowl during an NCAA College football game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla.

QB Sam Hartman

2021: 299/508 (58.86%), 4,228 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, 302.0 passing yards per game

2021 All-ACC Second Team, 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist

In This Article (14)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Tech Hokies
Virginia Tech Hokies
Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers
Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Brandon Neeck and Nate Savino, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Nate Savino and Brandon Neeck Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

By Matt Newton17 hours ago
Tony Bennett and Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball coaching staff at the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in Brooklyn, New York.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

By Matt Newton20 hours ago
Dontayvion Wicks and Brennan Armstrong, Virginia Cavaliers football, Maxwell Award watch list
Football

Virginia Football: Armstrong and Wicks Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

By Matt NewtonJul 18, 2022 10:37 AM EDT
Emma Navarro wins 2022 Liepaja Open
All Sports

Emma Navarro Wins 2022 Liepaja Open

By Matt NewtonJul 18, 2022 8:42 AM EDT
Scott Stadium
Football

Sports Illustrated Ranks Virginia's Conference Value

By Matt NewtonJul 17, 2022 9:29 PM EDT
Jayden Gardner UVA basketball
Basketball

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jayden Gardner | UVA Men's Basketball

By Matt NewtonJul 17, 2022 2:06 PM EDT
Virginia Cavaliers Emma Weyant holds a trophy after finishing second in the 500 free at the NCAA Womens Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech.
All Sports

UVA Swimmer Emma Weyant Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt NewtonJul 17, 2022 11:01 AM EDT
Virginia Cavaliers Women's Swimming and Men's Tennis National Champions
All Sports

Top 10 Moments of the 2021-2022 Virginia Sports Year

By Matt NewtonJul 16, 2022 11:23 PM EDT