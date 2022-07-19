Every ACC Football Team's Best Player in 2022

Courtesy of Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Kickoff of the 2022 college football season is less than 40 days away.

This is an important year for the ACC, as the conference hopes to get a team back in the College Football Playoff after missing out in 2021. It also marks the final season of divisions for the ACC, as the conference will do away with the Atlantic and Coastal divisions in favor of a new scheduling model, which will take effect in the 2023 season.

As we march towards college football season, today we take a look at the rosters for each ACC team and take a shot at predicting who will be the best player on every ACC team in the 2022 season: