Every ACC Football Team's Best Player in 2022
Kickoff of the 2022 college football season is less than 40 days away.
This is an important year for the ACC, as the conference hopes to get a team back in the College Football Playoff after missing out in 2021. It also marks the final season of divisions for the ACC, as the conference will do away with the Atlantic and Coastal divisions in favor of a new scheduling model, which will take effect in the 2023 season.
As we march towards college football season, today we take a look at the rosters for each ACC team and take a shot at predicting who will be the best player on every ACC team in the 2022 season:
Boston College - Zay Flowers
WR Zay Flowers
2021: 44 receptions, 746 receiving yards, 16.95 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns
2021 All-ACC Third Team, 2020 All-ACC First Team
Clemson - Tyler Davis
DT Tyler Davis
2021: 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks
2021 All-ACC First Team, 2019 All-ACC Second Team
Duke - DeWayne Carter
DT DeWayne Carter
2021: 36.0 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 6 quarterback hits
2021 All-ACC Third Team
Florida State - Jammie Robinson
S Jammie Robinson
2021: 84 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 7 passes defended
2021 All-ACC First Team
Georgia Tech - Charlie Thomas
LB Charlie Thomas
2021: 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended
2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention
Louisville - Malik Cunningham
QB Malik Cunningham
2021: 209/337 (62.0%), 2,941 passing yards, 1,031 rushing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns
Miami - Tyler Van Dyke
QB Tyler Van Dyke
2021: 202/324 (62.3%), 2,931 passing yards, 25 touchdowns
2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, 2021 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year
NC State - Devin Leary
QB Devin Leary
2021: 283/431 (65.7%), 3,433 passing yards, 35 touchdowns
2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention, finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
North Carolina - Josh Downs
WR Josh Downs
2021: 101 receptions, 1,335 receiving yards, 13.22 yards per catch, 102.69 yards per game, 8 touchdowns
2021 All-ACC First Team, 2021 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist
Pittsburgh - Calijah Kancey
DT Calijah Kancey
2021: 35 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble
2021 All-ACC First Team, 2021 Associated Press Third-Team All-American
Syracuse - Sean Tucker
RB Sean Tucker
2021: 246 carries, 1,496 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per rush, 12 rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, 255 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
2021 All-ACC First Team, 2021 AP Second-Team All-American
Virginia - Brennan Armstrong
QB Brennan Armstrong
2021: 326/500 (65.2%), 4,449 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, 404.5 passing yards per game
2021 All-ACC Third Team, Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist
Virginia Tech - Dax Hollifield
LB Dax Hollifield
2021: 92 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception, 4 quarterback hits
2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention
Wake Forest - Sam Hartman
QB Sam Hartman
2021: 299/508 (58.86%), 4,228 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, 302.0 passing yards per game
2021 All-ACC Second Team, 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist