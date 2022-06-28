ACC Officially Adopts New Scheduling Model, UVA to Play VT, UNC, Louisville Annually
The ACC officially adopted the new 3-5-5 football scheduling model on Tuesday and it will go into effect for the 2023 season. Under the new model, each team will have three primary rivals within the conference that they will play annually. Each team will play the other ten conference teams twice during a four-year cycle, one time at home and one time on the road. This will allow for every team in the ACC to play every other conference opponent at least twice every four years.
"I am excited to compete under the new scheduling model," said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. "I am very grateful that our student-athletes will have an opportunity to experience a game day environment at every other institution in the ACC."
Here are each team's three primary opponents:
Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse
Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State
Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest
Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse
Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest
Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia
Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville
North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia
NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina
Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt
Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech
Virginia will face Louisville, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech on an annual basis.
The model will also eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, which are replaced by a single division beginning in 2023. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will play in the ACC Football Championship Game every year.
The ACC also released the conference schedule matchups for the 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons. Here are Virginia's matchups for those four seasons:
2023
Home – Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia Tech
Away – Boston College, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina
2024
Home – Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Wake Forest
Away – Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia Tech
2025
Home – Boston College, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Away – Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State
2026
Home – Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt
Away – Florida State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
