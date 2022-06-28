ACC Officially Adopts New Scheduling Model, UVA to Play VT, UNC, Louisville Annually

Virginia's primary rivals will be Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Louisville under the conference's new 3-3-5 football scheduling model

The ACC officially adopted the new 3-5-5 football scheduling model on Tuesday and it will go into effect for the 2023 season. Under the new model, each team will have three primary rivals within the conference that they will play annually. Each team will play the other ten conference teams twice during a four-year cycle, one time at home and one time on the road. This will allow for every team in the ACC to play every other conference opponent at least twice every four years.

"I am excited to compete under the new scheduling model," said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. "I am very grateful that our student-athletes will have an opportunity to experience a game day environment at every other institution in the ACC."

Here are each team's three primary opponents:

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

Virginia will face Louisville, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech on an annual basis.

The model will also eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, which are replaced by a single division beginning in 2023. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will play in the ACC Football Championship Game every year.

The ACC also released the conference schedule matchups for the 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons. Here are Virginia's matchups for those four seasons:

2023

Home – Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia Tech

Away – Boston College, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina

2024

Home – Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Wake Forest

Away – Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia Tech

2025

Home – Boston College, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Away – Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State

2026

Home – Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt

Away – Florida State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Ethan Dabbs Wins Gold in Javelin at USATF Championships

UVA Football Lands Second Commit of the Day From Cornerback Keandre Walker

Three-Star Running Back Noah Vaughn Commits to Virginia Football

UVA Student Stephen Mallozzi to Make NASCAR Debut

Cavaliers Earn Nine Medals for Team USA at FINA World Championships

Emma Navarro Turns Pro, Will Not Return to UVA

Virginia Basketball to Play at Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge