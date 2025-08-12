Everything From UVA Special Teams Coach Keith Gaither After Monday's Practice
Practice rolled on for the University of Virginia on Monday and there is less than three weeks to go until the season opener against Coastal Carolina.
After practice on Monday, special teams coordinator Keith Gaither met with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
On the areas of emphasis in training camp for special teams…
"Well, at this point now, within the first 10 practices, we've been focusing on field goal, field goal block, and…punt and kickoff [coverage]. Coming out of last season, we [were] number two in the country on kickoff coverage…We bring back a number of guys who played a ton of reps there, bring back our kicker, bring back the whole coaching staff. So that's been a focal point there. And then on punt, we bring back [Daniel Sparks]. We [were] able to add…Bryce, who's really good. Stevie Brace has done well. We brought back a bunch of core guys who played a ton. So the emphasis the first nine to ten practices has been on the coverage units and field goal and field goal block. Today, we introduced the return unit and kickoff return, and I thought we laid a great [foundation]. The key point of it was putting the right people in the right positions so [that] we can evaluate them to see who can do what and…have the ability to cross train some guys…I think we feel really good about the competitive depth. It's just about finding the right people [and putting] them in the right spots."
On who the options are to return the ball…
"[For] punt return, I'll start off with…Cam Ross, Sedarian Harrison, Cam Courtney, [and] JT Taylor from Notre Dame. You got four reliable guys. I think if you [were] to ask me today, it would be Cam Ross…out there with the first team. Sedarian did a great job on Saturday in our first scrimmage. As a return guy, he brought one back 50 yards for a touchdown. So he's got a lot of reps banked as a player in-game. So we feel really good about having at "least three or four guys that have done it in games that can catch the ball and possess the ball and then have the ability to [make] some big plays.
[In] regards to kickoff return, we got a slew of guys. We'll start with Cam Ross, who did it at James Madison at a high level. [Then] you got Jamari Taylor, who's one of the best running backs in the ACC, in my opinion…Then we have some good returners like Xavier Brown, Sedarian [Harrison], Cam Courtney, Josiah. So I think if you ask me today, the primary…kick return…go [to] Cam Ross, Jamari Taylor, and then from that point on, we'll try to find out if someone else can do it."
On whether he has seen Will Betridge’s off-season efforts pay off…
"I saw it today. He had a 51-yarder today and cleared it pretty [easily]. [He] didn't kick well Saturday, which was a little disappointing. The first time going out, we had six live kicks. [We] had a couple…bad snaps, had some low kicks, [and] we had two of them blocked. So he responded well today. He came back and came back true to form. [I] think Will has got the capability of being one of the top kickers in the ACC. We [have] some kids that are pushing him, [and] the competition is starting to heat up, but he's doing well at this point."
On whether the special teams veterans have impacted the camp so far…
"Absolutely…Will served as the kickoff guy on Saturday [and] kicked it five yards deep on the kickoff [for a] touchback. So he's got the ability to free up Sparky…to solely be a punter if [needed]. [He's] got some versatility. And then we [have] Jorge, who's a freshman [with] a big leg. So we feel really good there. We're just trying to solidify two deep at that position. [The] competition has been pretty good, pretty healthy at this point."
On the advantage Daniel Sparks brings to the kicking unit
"It's a true advantage. He's probably one of the best athletes on the team…I bet he probably runs sub 4.5 [in the forty yard dash]. He's athletic. He's got a big leg. So he's as talented as any kicker in the country. It's just about us protecting him in the aspect of punting and [freeing] him up…so he can really excel at punting…Talking about the field position, he can flip the field. I mean, we can kick it from the minus five and he can flip it, you know, all the way to…the plus 35 on the far end. And then…when you start talking about someone being athletic…it opens up for the fakes. So he's very versatile."
On what Cam Ross adds to the team…
"It's a sense of relief when you have someone who's done it at a high level. He knows how to set up returns. He knows how to set up his blocks. I mean, he's fast. He's got courage to run through the smoke…I think he's probably the most valuable player up to this point on our offense. Just coming out of spring, you didn't know what you had. He was still learning the offense. And then you watched him train through the summer. His body changed. [He] was diligent and intentional about every rep he took. And to this point right now, he's probably one of our best players. And so to have one of your best players playing at a high level every snap, being very intentional about every rep, to be a guy that's going to be responsible for returning, it's a huge asset for us."
On the progression and impact of Bryce Robinson…
"He gives you a lot of advantage because you have someone 6'3 plus…that can snap the football. It allows you to protect and age you a little bit. He's a guy that's proven a snapper coming from Kennesaw. He's consistent. [For] a guy that's back there catching the ball like Sparky, [Robinson] is a guy that can put it right on your spot. And you don't have to worry about the ball being all over the [place]...[You’ve] got someone that's proven and done it on a collegiate level. So that's a big advantage for us."
On the collaboration between coaches on recruiting guys with positional versatility…
"You know, if it's a skill guy, I'm involved because you want to have someone who's versatile. They've got to have some special teams value because…you can't just be a wide receiver, a running back, or a defensive back. [We] like to get someone that's versatile, [that] can return kicks, that can play in the kicking game, that can tackle, that can run. So the more you find guys that are versatile, the better you can be…Cam Courtney who won a state championship here and played both sides of the ball, played running back, played wide receiver, played defensive back. So naturally that's a kid that can play on all three units…Anytime you can find someone that's versatile, that can play on both sides of the ball, who has some experience, that just adds [to] their value…[We] collaborate together [to find] out who can do what to give us the best chance [to win]. And sometimes you say no to a recruit because…they don't play both sides of the ball, or…he does do it, [but not] at a high level."
On the development of Cam Courtney…
"I think the first thing is he's matured. I think when he first got here he was swimming…our offensive system [is] a lot of motion, a lot of moving parts, and he was just trying to figure out what to do. I think now you see the maturity, [and] he understands the whole concept…[He] tweaked his hamstring a couple days ago, but prior to that he's a little bit more consistent. [I] thought he was running with the ones. You knew he had ability. It's just more of the maturity part, the mental aspect of it, and him coming to work every day and showing it…He was more consistent, and he's done a good job now. You can see the maturity, and he's competitive. He's talented. It's about being consistent, and you've seen that this fall."
On what worked last season for the coverage unit…
"First thing, it starts with Sparky. It starts with having a great kicker. If you look back at the previous two years, we were so inconsistent as far as ball placement. And then when Sparky took over last year, the first thing you noticed was the consistency of the kicks. There [were] a ton of touchbacks. And just the culture…[We] did a good job as a coaching staff putting our guys in the best position…the guys buying into the culture, wanting to be the top unit in the country…The expectation is we're going to be number one in all aspects of special teams. So that's the expectation, and I think we got a collection of guys that can do it. And so I feel really good right now. It's just a matter of those guys putting it all together. And that's putting the right people in the right spots."
On freshmen who have already taken big steps since joining the program…
"The first guy to jump out is Isaiah Robinson. If you come out there, you see number 84—a kid right out of Richmond. I was a part of recruiting with Coach Downing and Coach Mims. I had the opportunity to watch him two years ago…And then he had some adversity in high school. I think he got injured. So he didn't play a lot his senior year. But to see him come here, I mean, he's like a pro. He takes great notes. He comes to work every day. He's serious about his business. For a guy to be 18 years old right out of high school…he's functioning like a second-year player. And then you get him on the football field [and it's] not too big for him. The ball goes up. He comes down with it. He's at the right place at the right time. He runs precise routes. He's got great ball skills. He's competitive. He's smart. He's one of the first guys that jumps out at you.
"When you think about what Josiah Persinger's done, he's flashed. He's flashed on the coverage units for me…as far as being a return guy. And his speed as a gunner. CJ Spence is a long corner that's got a bright future…Montino Williams, a ton of talent, smart, comes to work. I mean, a lot like Isaiah Robinson. He's talented, but he comes to work with the right mindset that he'll be able to play for us this year. I expect him to play in some aspect, whether it be on special teams for me or on the defensive side. And then Dillon Newton-Short is a talented guy who came in in December…He's just as good as anybody we have in our program. He's just got to put it all together…Zay Davis at running back is a serious, smart kid, reliable, tough…O'Lineman, John Adair. You know, we got some guys. So I've been pleased with our freshmen. I've been very pleased with the freshmen."
On which returning players have improved…
"Noah Vaughn. Noah Vaughn was a guy that I've been talking about for the last two years, and you have never really seen it come to fruition on the football field. But up to today, he's been lights out. He's been taking the next step for his finishing runs. He's always had the ability. It's just the maturity aspect of it, and you start to see that, which is encouraging…Ethan Minter is a guy that played a lot as a true freshman. He's taking the next step, as you expect. He's a smart kid, tough…but also making some plays. Myles Brown was a kid that we signed. He was undersized. He's now a big 220 pounds, standing 6' 3". And now he's physical enough to play inside. Landon Danley has played a ton for me in special teams. Now he's starting to make some plays at linebacker. So you're starting to see all our recruiting efforts are starting to pay off."
On how the coaching staff developed Noah Vaughn despite his injuries…
"It was a long process…He was going to commit to Coastal Carolina. In the summer, we…called, begged, and pleaded [with him to] just come to camp. [He] came to camp and did good. And we extended the offer the following day. And then he eventually committed. And when they commit to us, whether you get hurt tomorrow, the next day…our word is our bond, so we're going to keep our word…I was there at the playoff game when he broke his leg. And obviously I was disappointed. [His] parents were a little concerned just like that question. I said, well, he's fine. He's going to be fine. And then he got hurt again in camp. So it's been a long process for him…I'm happy for him that you're starting to see all the things you saw three years ago. [He's] always been talented. It's more about the maturity part of it. And some people mature [faster] than others. It took him some time to get adjusted because he [was] such a good player in high school, and then [he] had to sit and learn how to play a backup role. And it just took some time for him. But at this point now, he's doing a great job. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of him because at one point I wasn't sure he'll make it to be truthful with you."
On how the coaching staff has approached improving the return units…
"We're taking a deep dive into that…Just taking a look at our scheme. And I think the scheme is pretty good. And when we execute, I think we're pretty good. I think there [were] about four or five plays where there were bad decisions made by the returners. Where they should have stayed back in the end zone and got a touch back. They muffed the ball. They didn't communicate well. There's about four or five of them…And then we missed a block or two here and there. [We] thought about moving the returners up [to] make it easy on them…but I think with the weapon of Cam Ross––and moving some people around based on their skill set to execute some blocks––we're going to give the returns a shot. And if they show they can't do it, then…we're just going to take the ball to 25.
So I do feel really good about what we're doing. It's just a matter of getting the right people to the right spots…And we take ownership as coaches. We didn't coach it [well] enough. So it's all on me. But we'll do a better job on that end. But I think that resulted in us being so bad. But [there has] been a heavy emphasis on those return units. Particularly on kickoff return and punt return. And the philosophy could be changed on punt return. With the emergence of some of the kids we got, we could be a more aggressive team as far as blocking. Maybe go more and be aggressive, which will set up the returns a little bit more too. Versus sitting back, allowing people to just go cover. So there's a lot of study going on. So I think we got the personnel to be better in those units. I think we got the personnel. It's not on the players. It'll be on us if we don't get done."