Virginia Cavaliers Kicker Will Bettridge Named Recipient of Esteemed Award
The Virginia Cavaliers have undoubtedly put in a great deal of work on the field this season, but they have also been hustling academically. Balancing athletics with life in the books is no easy endeavor, so being recognized as a high-achieving student-athlete comes with a great honor.
Each year, the ACC recognizes its top student-athlete in the football league in memory of the late Jim Tatum, who was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year. The Jim Tatum Award recipient for 2025 has been announced and went to Virginia's kicker Will Bettridge, who has consistently been a standout on the field and in the books.
Bettridge Earns 2025 Jim Tatum Award
According to the UVA football press release, Bettridge marks the ninth Virginia player in program history to receive the award, and the first UVA player since 2019, when Jordan Mack was the recipient. This is a prestigious award within the ACC, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Cavaliers as they prepare to compete in the title game. As the press release states:
"A Foreign Affairs major with a minor in Entrepreneurship, Bettridge is set to graduate this spring. Prior to the season he was the Cavaliers’ Wiliam V. Campbell Trophy nominee and is a three-time member of the ACC All-Academic Team. Last season he garnered his first College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® Football distinction and was Virginia’s nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy and the All-State Good Works Team in 2024.
On the field this season, Bettridge has connected on 20 of his 24 field goal attempts and is a perfect 46-for-46 on extra point tries. He is currently third in the ACC in scoring with 8.8 ppg and ranks 11th in the country with 106 total points. With nine points (2-2 FG & 3-3 XP) in the season finale against Virginia Tech, Bettridge took over sole possession of third place on UVA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 302 career points and is 10 points behind Wali Lundy (312)."
With UVA now entering the ACC Championship after their win over Virginia Tech, this is quite a fulfilling senior year for Bettridge. As Bettridge gears up for his next matchup against Duke on Dec. 6, this award recognizes him for his diligent work on and off the field. To perform at his level in football and excel academically is nothing short of impressive.