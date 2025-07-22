Everything Jahmeer Carter Said At His ACC Media Days Press Conference
Today was the first day of ACC Media Days, and the last team at the podium today was the Virginia Cavaliers. Representing the Cavaliers alongside head coach Tony Elliott were Chandler Morris, Jahmeer Carter, and Noah Josey. Here is what Carter had to say when he had his turn at the podium today.
1. On his personal goals this year leading the defense...
"Yeah, this off-season has been awesome. We have so much talent from the guys that we're returning and the guys we have brought in. Every day we know it's a competition, so that's helping us get better.
There's never a day where there's always a starter or there's always one that knows they got a starting spot. Like I said, that drives our performance to achieve great things."
2. On why Tony Elliott is a great leader...
"I think back to when Coach Elliott first got here. Like many of us, we had a decision to make if we wanted to stay or if we wanted to transfer elsewhere, but the thing about Coach Elliott is he cares about you outside of football. I think that's very important because, in this day and age, it's hard to find a coach that truly cares about their players like he does. For me it was a no-brainer that he's a leader of men and he cares about your development."
3. On what he is looking to do better than what he did last year...
"Yeah, I think for me, at this point in my life, it's really just expanding my pass rushing ability. I think I've demonstrated well that I can stop the run, but obviously the game is always changing, which means I have to change, and air raids and all the passing quarterbacks we play in this league, it's important to work on that. So that's something I'm striving for this off-season."
4. On his leadership style...
"I think naturally I lead by example, but this off-season, my defensive tackles coach, Coach Downing, he really challenged me to be more vocal. That's something I took to heart. It's not necessarily in my comfort zone, but if it's going to get us to a National Championship and an ACC Championship, I'm going to do it."
5. On how to practice being a vocal leader...
"I think really just -- there's a saying called seizing the moment, and what that means is let's say we're in practice and we're not starting off great. I address that, where I say something or I'm not afraid to say -- call someone out or tell them to pick it up a little bit."