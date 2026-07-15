Everything Virginia QB Beau Pribula had to say at ACC Kickoff

On the same day that the news became official that Beau Pribula enters fall camp as Virginia's starting quarterback, he answered questions at the annual ACC Kickoff preseason media event. Here's what he had to say:

Q. Beau, I know the world of college football has changed a lot in the last few years. What would be the odds of a guy who was on one sideline in a bowl game now as the quarterback for the team he faced across the field? Did any of that play in your decision to go to Virginia?

BEAU PRIBULA: "I don't know what the odds are of that. No, at the time that I was in the portal, I had zero idea I would be headed to Virginia at the time they played Missouri.

I think it had a little bit to do with it, more so not just beating my previous institution, but I think that's a huge bowl win for a program like Virginia. That's their 11th win of the year. I think just the general direction of the program and where it was going and where it's headed under Coach E, I think that was something that definitely caught my eye."

Q. How have you adapted so far through spring camp, getting to fall camp, adapting to Coach Kitchings' offense and Coach Elliott?

BEAU PRIBULA: "It's been great. Since the day I arrived at Virginia, Coach Kitching, offensive coordinator, has been super collaborative, probably the most collaborative I've been around as far as a coordinator.

He's always kind of picking my brain and vice versa. Just the other day we were in the QB room drawing up different plays that I ran in the past that I've been comfortable with. He's great from that aspect and always trying to find the ways to make me more comfortable."

Q. York, PA, what can you say about putting Pennsylvania on the map, and what people should know about northeast talent that doesn't always get the credit it deserves?

BEAU PRIBULA: "Pennsylvania, man, blue-collar. I say this a lot, but I'm a quarterback, but I'm also a football player. I like to put my head down and put my face into things and be a fiery competitor. I believe that comes from growing up playing football in Pennsylvania. You got to be tough."

Q. Your older brother is a quarterback as well. Talk about that relationship.

BEAU PRIBULA: "That relationship is huge. My brother played quarterback in Delaware, Sacred Heart. Having a good Division I quarterback as my older brother was one of the biggest things knew my development throughout high school and the younger age. He's just taught me so much. He's a really smart dude. I just soaked up and every piece of advice he had to give me."

Q. The momentum is riding high. What do you tell the fans ahead of the season?

BEAU PRIBULA: "Expectations are high. That's just the way we want it. That's the way the standard should be. Every time we take the field, the expectation should be to win. We need Wahoo Nation. We need Scott Stadium rocking this fall.

I can't wait to see what home atmosphere is like, especially week one, NC State, a big game for us. I can't wait to see the fan base pop out."