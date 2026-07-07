5 Virginia football players with the most at stake entering fall camp 2026

The Virginia football team has been hard at work this offseason, making sure that they can sustain the type of success they had in 2025. From a personnel standpoint, Tony Elliott brought in an influx of talent both via the transfer portal and this year's high school recruiting class, headlined by Beau Pribula, Peyton Lewis, and Dylan Cope.

Now, a handful of players, including Pribula and Lewis, will have to prove that they're ready to take on big roles for the team in 2026 and beyond. One of their last opportunities to do so will be in fall camp later this month.

Here are five Cavaliers who'll be under the microscope throughout the entirety of fall camp:

WR Kameron Courtney

The clock's undoubtedly ticking for Courtney, as this coaching staff has high expectations for the third-year wide receiver. He played a good amount in 2025, and the team made sure to retain him this offseason after he entered the transfer portal for a short period of time in January.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) attempts to stay in bounds after catching a pass in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coaches believe in his ability to be a consistent playmaker in the slot, and Courtney has a massive opportunity to take the reins as one of the team's top pass-catchers on offense. If he isn't able to fend off incoming transfers Tyson Davis and Jacquon Gibson in fall camp, it'll be a sad day in Charlottesville.

QB Beau Pribula

Pribula is definitely the assumed starter heading into week one. Still, I don't think the outside world realizes just how small the gap between him and fellow incoming transfer Eli Holstein actually is.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) warms up prior to the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Pribula and Holstein did pretty well throughout the spring and in the spring game, and neither of them was able to gain much separation in the competition. It's true that Pribula most likely has a tiny advantage right now, but it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Holstein named the week-one starter if Pribula can't hold onto the job in fall camp.

RB Peyton Lewis

Similar to the team's quarterback situation, incoming transfers Peyton Lewis and Jekail Middlebrook are neck and neck right now for the starting running back job this season. Though Lewis is the former blue-chip recruit with high-level experience, Middlebrook was extremely productive over the past two seasons for Middle Tennessee State.

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) celebrates a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lewis is probably the better pure runner, but he also has to prove he's a reliable pass protector and pass-catcher out of the backfield in order to really gain a significant edge over Middlebrook. UVA OC Des Kitchings favors versatile ball-carriers who can affect the game in multiple ways, so Lewis definitely has to work hard in camp if he wants to lock up a significant role heading into 2026.

CB Jam Jackson

Jackson's outlook for 2026 is pretty interesting, as he's a former starter, but he may have fallen out of favor in John Rudzinski's defense following his season-ending injury last year. As things currently stand, he's in a three-way battle with Donavon Platt and incoming transfer Jacobie Henderson for one of the outside corner spots, and both Platt and Henderson have looked great so far with the team.

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) attempts to catch a game-tying touchdown pass as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Jam Jackson (9) chases in the second overtime at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His situation is also unique simply based on the fact that UVA's cornerback room is chock-full of talent now. Jackson could head into fall camp battling to be a starter, or he could be competing for the top backup role with guys like Omillio Agard and Patrick Campbell. Either way, he needs to have a big fall camp in order to regain some momentum in his quest for consistent playing time in 2026.

DT Sichan John

This offseason is huge for John and his career outlook at the University of Virginia. Though he's only a redshirt freshman, the coaching staff is likely counting on him to be a consistent contributor on the interior of UVA's defense. He's big (6'3", 305-310 Lbs.) and can move pretty well for a nose tackle-type player, and he could be competing for a rotational or sub-package role behind Anthony Britton in the fall alongside incoming UAB transfer Jonathan Allen.

DT Sichan John | Hebron Christian Academy

Sichan John needs to prove that he can consistently take on double-teams and occasionally rush the "A" gaps in camp if he wants to take advantage of his top-notch opportunity this year. A potential long-term "Jahmeer Carter" type role could be on the horizon for John if he impresses later this month.