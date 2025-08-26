Five Takeaways From Virginia Football's Week One Depth Chart
After a long, grueling offseason, which included two transfer portal cycles that saw 31 new players transfer in, along with a spring camp and fall camp, we officially have our first depth chart of the season, giving everyone a massive indication of what we can expect from a lot of players this fall. That said, here are our five biggest takeaways from Virginia's depth chart ahead of the Hoos' season opener against Coastal Carolina:
J'Mari Taylor is RB1 Ahead of Xavier Brown
The news of Taylor snatching the number one spot is definitely a headline after he was projected to serve as a one-two punch alongside returning senior Xavier Brown. The transfer from NC Central racked up 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground last season. Taylor notching the RB1 spot indicates he's transitioning smoothly to Power 4 football and should be one of the premier transfers to watch for the Cavaliers. Despite this, expect to see plenty of Xavier Brown and Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee, who were listed with an "or" indicating they will share the RB2 spot. This room will likely operate more by committee than Taylor being the sole back.
Emmanuel Karnley and Jordan Robinson Headline the Cornerbacks
Virginia brought in five cornerbacks via the transfer portal this spring to reinforce a position group that saw Dre Walker and Jam Jackson suffer long-term injuries. Of those transfers, Emmanuel Karnley (Miami) and Jordan Robinson (Cincinnati) have emerged as the two starters, with Donavan Platt (Army) expected to feature as the third cornerback.
Freshman Corey Costner is Listed as an "Or" Starter at SPUR
One of the biggest headlines from the depth chart was freshman Corey Costner being listed as a starter alongside Morgan State transfer Ja'Son Prevard in the SPUR position. Costner, who arrived in January, impressed in spring camp, taking advantage of the valuable minutes he garnered while others were sidelined with injuries. The Coastal Carolina game will allow the staff to evaluate Prevard and Costner and determine who will be the definite starter headed into week 2 against NC State.
Antonio Clary is Still Out
UVA safety Antonio Clary, who has been rehabbing all offseason, will miss the season opener, although Tony Elliott mentioned he's about a week away from returning to game action. In 2024, Clary finished fifth on the team in tackles despite only appearing in five games. As for other injuries, Kam Robinson is practicing again, although he's weeks out from game action, wide receiver Suderian Harrison is questionable for Saturday, and Mekhi Buchanan is out this week.
Drake Metcalf Secures the Starting Right Guard Spot
Finishing up in the trenches, the Virginia offensive line is finally set with Drake Metcalf securing the right guard position. Metcalf, who missed all of 2024 after tearing his Achilles, is now ready to make his debut in the orange and blue after spells at Stanford and UCF. The Virginia offensive line for week one is McKale Boley (left tackle), Noah Josey (left guard), Brady Wilson (center), Drake Metcalf (right guard), and Wallace Unamba (right tackle).
Virginia opens the season on Saturday vs Coastal Carolina at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.