Former Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Transferring to NC State

Armstrong reunites with former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae in Raleigh

Former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has found his new home, announcing that he is transferring to NC State in a social media post on Saturday afternoon. 

Armstrong entered the transfer portal on December 1st, ending his UVA career as the program's all-time record-holder in career passing yards (8,442), career total offense (9,278), career passing touchdowns (57), season total offense (4,700), season passing yards (4,449), season passing touchdowns (31), single-game passing yards (554), and single-game total offense (538). He struggled to adapt to a new offensive scheme under new head coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings this season, completing just 54.7% of his passes for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Armstrong went 14-16 in 30 starts as Virginia's quarterback. 

Now, Armstrong hopes to revitalize his career in his final season of college football by reuniting with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who took the OC job at NC State after spending one season at Syracuse. Also on Dave Doeren's staff in Raleigh is Garett Tujague, who spent the last seven seasons as the offensive line coach at Virginia before taking the same job at NC State on December 11th. 

Armstrong will face his former team and play one final game at Scott Stadium this year, as NC State is scheduled to play at Virginia during the 2023 season. 

