Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, as reported by 247Sports' Jacquie Franciulli on Thursday afternoon. A graduate transfer, Armstrong enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6'2" lefty from Shelby, Ohio was UVA's starting quarterback for the last three seasons, a run that was highlighted by an explosive 2021 campaign that saw Armstrong shatter several UVA football records. Armstrong ends his career at Virginia as the program's all-time record-holder in career passing yards (8,442), career total offense (9,278), career passing touchdowns (57), season total offense (4,700), season passing yards (4,449), season passing touchdowns (31), single-game passing yards (554), and single-game total offense (538).

Armstrong struggled to adapt this season to a new offensive scheme under new head coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. In ten games in 2022, Armstrong completed 185 of 338 passing attempts (54.7%) for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Armstrong went 14-16 in 30 starts at quarterback at Virginia.

For those wondering how it's possible that Armstrong, who arrived at UVA in 2018, still has eligibility, here's the breakdown: Armstrong maintained his redshirt in the 2018 season as he only appeared in four games. He played in seven games as the backup to Bryce Perkins in 2019 before becoming the full-time starter for Virginia for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons. The 2020 season did not count towards his eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Armstrong still has one year of eligibility remaining.

There should be an active market in the transfer portal for Armstrong, who was considering declaring for the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, but decided to come back to UVA for another season. Finding the right match at another program could give Armstrong the opportunity to revitalize his career in his final season of college football.

From Virginia's standpoint, it certainly hurts to lose a record-setting quarterback who left it all on the field for his team. But, this seems like the right decision for both parties, as it appeared that Armstrong didn't quite fit the offensive system implemented by Tony Elliott and Des Kitchings.

UVA has some options at the quarterback position moving forward, including dual-sport athlete Jay Woolfolk as well as freshmen Davis Lane Jr. and Delaney Crawford. It also wouldn't be surprising to see the Cavaliers pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason.

