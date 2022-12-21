Four-Star Linebacker Kamren Robinson Officially Signs With Virginia Football

Kamren Robinson is staying home.

In a huge recruiting victory for the Virginia football program, UVA has officially signed four-star linebacker Kamren Robinson, who, after taking official visits to Florida State and South Carolina over the last couple of weeks, has decided to honor his previous commitment to the Cavaliers and officially signed his national letter of intent to attend Virginia on Wednesday evening.

A 6'2", 215-pound linebacker from Essex High School in Tappahannock, Virginia, Robinson initially made his verbal commitment to UVA back on July 1st, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from several Power Five programs, including Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Florida State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Maryland. Robinson has only become a more prized recruit since then, as he was upgraded to a four-star prospect by 247Sports in October.

Robinson took official visits to Florida State and South Carolina earlier this month, sparking speculation that he might be flipping his commitment from UVA. In the end, however, the Cavaliers were able to fend off the Seminoles and Gamecocks to secure their top-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class.

This is a significant win for Virginia, as not only is Robinson ranked the No. 25 linebacker in the country, but he is also the No. 8 overall recruit from the Commonwealth of Virginia, a big-time victory for Tony Elliott and his coaching staff to keep one of the most talented players in the state at home and bring him to Charlottesville.

"I really can't put it into words, so excited about Kam Robinson," said Tony Elliott of Robinson's signing. "I think he's the most dynamic football player in the state of Virginia regardless of what the rankings may say."

Robinson is the 19th and final class of 2023 recruit to sign to UVA on Wednesday's early signing day. See a summary of all of Virginia's signings from early signing day here: Virginia Football Early Signing Day Tracker

