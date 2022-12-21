Virginia Football Early Signing Day Tracker

National early signing day has arrived and the Virginia football program is officially locking in the first high school recruiting class to be entirely recruited by Tony Elliott and his coaching staff as well as a few additions through the transfer portal.

The early signing period begins Wednesday, December 21st and runs through Friday, December 23rd.

As of 10am on Wednesday, 16 of Virginia's 18 verbal commits in the high school recruiting class of 2023 have officially signed their letters of intent. Additionally, all four of UVA's transfer portal commitments have signed grants in aid.

UVA commits DJ Jones (Tampa, FL) and Kamren Robinson (Tappahannock, VA) are expected to hold signing ceremonies on Wednesday. Jones will sign at 1pm (ET) and Robinson is set to sign at 6pm.

See the complete Virginia football 2023 early signing class below:

Trent Baker-Booker

Position: Cornerback

Size: 6'2", 175 pounds

High School: Lawrence Central

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Jason Hammond

Position: Defensive Tackle

Size: 6'3", 285 pounds

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Hometown: Miami Gardens, FL

Anthony Colandrea

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6'0", 182 pounds

High School: Lakewood

Hometown: St. Petersburg, FL

Landon Danley

Position: Athlete

Size: 6'3", 190 pounds

High School: Dutch Fork

Hometown: Irmo, SC

TeKai Kirby

Position: Tight End

Size: 6'3", 210 pounds

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Keandre Walker

Position: Cornerback

Size: 6'3", 180 pounds

High School: East Lincoln

Hometown: Denver, NC

Jaden Gibson

Position: Wide Receiver

Size: 6'1", 185 pounds

High School: Rabun County

Hometown: Rabun County, GA

Titus Ivy

Position: Wide Receiver

Size: 6'4", 190 pounds

High School: Cox Mill

Hometown: Concord, NC

Miles Greene

Position: Defensive End

Size: 6'3", 240 pounds

High School: Highland Springs

Hometown: Richmond, VA

Caleb Hardy

Position: Safety

Size: 6'3", 181 pounds

High School: Eagles Landing

Hometown: McDonough, GA

Donté Hawthorne

Position: Running Back

Size: 6'0", 215 pounds

High School: Colonial Forge

Hometown: Spotsylvania, VA

TyLyric Coleman

Position: Wide Receiver

Size: 6'3", 175 pounds

High School: Dan River

Hometown: Danville, VA

Cole Surber

Position: Offensive Lineman

Size: 6'6", 285 pounds

High School: Patriot

Hometown: Bristow, VA

Anthony Britton

Position: Defensive Tackle

Size: 6'5", 275 pounds

High School: Lake Taylor

Hometown: Norfolk, VA

Noah Vaughn

Position: Running Back

Size: 5'9", 185 pounds

High School: Maryville

Hometown: Maryville, TN

Mekhi Buchanan

Position: Bandit Linebacker

Size: 6'5", 220 pounds

High School: Allatoona

Hometown: Acworth, GA

Kobe Pace

Class: Senior

Position: Running Back

Size: 5'10", 205 pounds

Previous School: Clemson

Hometown: Cedartown, GA

Tony Muskett

Class: Senior

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6'2", 210 pounds

Previous School: Monmouth

Hometown: Springfield, VA

Malik Washington

Class: Graduate Student

Position: Wide Receiver

Size: 5'9", 190 pounds

Previous School: Northwestern

Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA

Daijon Parker

Class: Graduate Student

Position: Offensive Lineman

Size: 6'5", 300 pounds

Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Hometown: Detroit, MI