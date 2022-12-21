Virginia Football Early Signing Day Tracker
National early signing day has arrived and the Virginia football program is officially locking in the first high school recruiting class to be entirely recruited by Tony Elliott and his coaching staff as well as a few additions through the transfer portal.
The early signing period begins Wednesday, December 21st and runs through Friday, December 23rd.
As of 10am on Wednesday, 16 of Virginia's 18 verbal commits in the high school recruiting class of 2023 have officially signed their letters of intent. Additionally, all four of UVA's transfer portal commitments have signed grants in aid.
UVA commits DJ Jones (Tampa, FL) and Kamren Robinson (Tappahannock, VA) are expected to hold signing ceremonies on Wednesday. Jones will sign at 1pm (ET) and Robinson is set to sign at 6pm.
See the complete Virginia football 2023 early signing class below:
Virginia Football 2023 Signing Class
Trent Baker-Booker
Position: Cornerback
Size: 6'2", 175 pounds
High School: Lawrence Central
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
Jason Hammond
Position: Defensive Tackle
Size: 6'3", 285 pounds
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Hometown: Miami Gardens, FL
Anthony Colandrea
Position: Quarterback
Size: 6'0", 182 pounds
High School: Lakewood
Hometown: St. Petersburg, FL
Landon Danley
Position: Athlete
Size: 6'3", 190 pounds
High School: Dutch Fork
Hometown: Irmo, SC
TeKai Kirby
Position: Tight End
Size: 6'3", 210 pounds
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Keandre Walker
Position: Cornerback
Size: 6'3", 180 pounds
High School: East Lincoln
Hometown: Denver, NC
Jaden Gibson
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6'1", 185 pounds
High School: Rabun County
Hometown: Rabun County, GA
Titus Ivy
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6'4", 190 pounds
High School: Cox Mill
Hometown: Concord, NC
Miles Greene
Position: Defensive End
Size: 6'3", 240 pounds
High School: Highland Springs
Hometown: Richmond, VA
Caleb Hardy
Position: Safety
Size: 6'3", 181 pounds
High School: Eagles Landing
Hometown: McDonough, GA
Donté Hawthorne
Position: Running Back
Size: 6'0", 215 pounds
High School: Colonial Forge
Hometown: Spotsylvania, VA
TyLyric Coleman
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6'3", 175 pounds
High School: Dan River
Hometown: Danville, VA
Cole Surber
Position: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6'6", 285 pounds
High School: Patriot
Hometown: Bristow, VA
Anthony Britton
Position: Defensive Tackle
Size: 6'5", 275 pounds
High School: Lake Taylor
Hometown: Norfolk, VA
Noah Vaughn
Position: Running Back
Size: 5'9", 185 pounds
High School: Maryville
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Mekhi Buchanan
Position: Bandit Linebacker
Size: 6'5", 220 pounds
High School: Allatoona
Hometown: Acworth, GA
Virginia Football - Signed Transfers
Kobe Pace
Class: Senior
Position: Running Back
Size: 5'10", 205 pounds
Previous School: Clemson
Hometown: Cedartown, GA
Tony Muskett
Class: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Size: 6'2", 210 pounds
Previous School: Monmouth
Hometown: Springfield, VA
Malik Washington
Class: Graduate Student
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 5'9", 190 pounds
Previous School: Northwestern
Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA
Daijon Parker
Class: Graduate Student
Position: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6'5", 300 pounds
Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
Hometown: Detroit, MI