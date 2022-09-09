Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Virginia football hits the road this weekend for the first time in 2022 and the Cavaliers will be looking to start the Tony Elliott era 2-0. Standing in their way is an Illinois team eager for revenge after suffering a blowout loss at UVA last season. Read on for a full preview of Virginia at Illinois, including details on how to watch, betting lines, stat comparisons, key matchups, and of course, a prediction for the game.

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

When: Saturday, September 10th at 4pm ET

Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois

How to watch on TV/Live Stream: ESPNU/fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

All-time series: Illinois leads 2-1

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Illinois 42-14 in Charlottesville last season.

SI Sportsbook: Illinois -4, O/U 57.5

Stat Comparison

Virginia By the Numbers Illinois 34.0 Scoring Offense 29.0 17.0 Scoring Defense 14.5 505.0 Total Offense 461.5 330.0 Total Defense 287.0 246.0 Passing Offense 224.5 160.0 Passing Defense 180.0 259.0 Rushing Offense 237.0 170.0 Rushing Defense 107.0 -2 Turnover Margin 0 7/12 (58%) 3rd Down % 16/33 (48.48%)

Opponent Breakdown: Illinois

2021: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

2022: 1-1 (0-1 Big Ten) | Wins: vs. Wyoming | Losses: at Indiana

After turning in a sub-.500 season in 2021, Illinois looks to be much improved in year two under head coach Bret Bielema. The Illini got off to a good start, crushing Wyoming 38-6 in the opener and then leading for most of their second game at Indiana last weekend before giving up a late touchdown to lose in heartbreaking fashion. Still, Illinois appears to be a much different and better team than the one that was thrashed by Virginia 42-14 last season in Charlottesville.

Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito has given the Illini a lift at quarterback. Through the first two games of the season, he has completed 48 of 72 passes (66.7%) for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Illinois prefers to run the ball, but he has been a solid game manager and decision-maker thus far. Dynamic running back Chase Brown is the focal point of the Illinois offense. Brown has totaled 350 yards and two touchdowns so far, including a 199-yard performance at Indiana. The Illinois offensive line has been effective in winning the line of scrimmage and creating holes for Brown to exploit.

It is difficult to assess the Illinois defense on the first two games alone. The Illini expectedly shutdown an overmatched Wyoming offense in week one and then held Indiana scoreless for nearly the entire second half before the Hoosiers scored the game-winning touchdown with just 23 seconds left. Illinois smothered Indiana's run game, holding the Hoosiers to just 32 rushing yards in the entire game. But, Indiana put up 330 passing yards behind a strong performance from quarterback Connor Bazelak. If the passing defense is truly the weakness of the Illinois defense, then the Cavaliers can and should be able to get the upper hand.

READ MORE: Four Questions for Virginia Football on the Road at Illinois

Key Matchups

Virginia run defense vs. Chase Brown

The Illini rushing attack is the real deal. The combination of Chase Brown's speed and vision with the size and physicality of the Illinois offensive line could produce one of the best running games in the Big Ten this season. Illinois loves to run the ball and Bret Bielema will likely be even more eager to pound the ball on the ground in this matchup in order to kill clock and keep Brennan Armstrong and the UVA offense off the field as much as possible. The Virginia run defense, much like the Cavalier defense in general, was not very good in 2021. UVA has a bunch of new faces on the defensive line and a good amount of depth, but this will be a serious test for that group after a lackluster performance in the season-opener against Richmond. If Chase Brown is able to run rampant on Saturday, the UVA defense could get stuck on the field for long stretches and the Cavaliers might find themselves up against the ropes in Champaign.

Illinois secondary vs. UVA receivers

Illinois was an early-season victim of UVA's air raid attack in 2021, as the Cavaliers had 423 passing yards in last year's meeting. Jelani Woods hurt the Illini the most, hauling in five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, so Illinois will certainly be happy to not have to worry about him in this game. However, the Cavaliers still have a number of weapons at receiver who can make a big play at any moment. Brennan Armstrong and Dontayvion Wicks were especially lethal against the Illini last season, with Wicks recording three receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Wicks also had 18 passing yards, as he threw back to Armstrong on a trick play. Armstrong finished 27/36 with 405 passing yards and five touchdowns. Wicks will definitely get a lot of attention, but will the Illinois secondary have the capacity to effectively guard him without leaving Keytaon Thompson, Lavel Davis Jr., or Billy Kemp open?

READ MORE: Injury Updates on Ronnie Walker Jr. and Cody Brown

What's at Stake

Illinois aiming for revenge and redemption

Not only will the Illini be looking to avenge their lopsided loss to the Cavaliers in Charlottesville last season, but they will also be looking to bounce back after suffering a brutal last-minute defeat at Indiana last week. There will be no shortage of motivation for Illinois in this game and the Cavaliers will need to match that intensity to avoid getting outworked.

Virginia looks to continue good start under Tony Elliott

In the first road game of the Tony Elliott era of UVA football, the Cavaliers will have to overcome a quality Big Ten opponent in a hostile environment. Virginia is looking to start 2-0 for the second season in a row, but it would be only the seventh 2-0 start for the Hoos since 2000. Much has been made about Virginia's manageable schedule this season and this game is one the Cavaliers need to win if they want to have a successful season.

Prediction

It won't be the blowout that happened in Charlottesville last season, but Virginia will still find a way to get the road win. Brennan Armstrong and the UVA receivers will prove to be too much for the Illinois secondary and the Virginia defense will do just enough to contain Chase Brown on the ground so that the Hoos can pull away in the second half for the victory.

Prediction: Virginia 38, Illinois 24

Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for full gameday coverage of Virginia's game at Illinois.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Freshmen Lead No. 5 UVA Women's Soccer to 5-0 Win Over Oregon State

Four Questions for Virginia Football on the Road at Illinois

Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023

Virginia Basketball Target TJ Power Commits to Duke

Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week