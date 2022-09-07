Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

Buckle up, Wahoo fans. We've got another week chock-full of Virginia Cavaliers sporting events. This week, seven Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of 10 UVA sporting events.

The Virginia women's soccer team, still undefeated at 6-0 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the country, plays the final two matches of non-conference play this weekend at Klockner. The Cavaliers host Oregon State on Thursday at 6pm and VCU on Sunday at 2pm to conclude a five-match homestand.

After beginning the season with back-to-back road tournaments, the UVA volleyball team finally plays its home opener this weekend. The Cavaliers, who turned in an impressive 5-1 record through their first six matches of the season, host Charlotte for a pair of matches at Mem Gym on Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 3pm.

The first game of the 2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash takes place on Friday when the Virginia men's soccer team hosts Virginia Tech at Klockner Stadium. The Cavaliers are coming off of a humbling 6-1 loss to Maryland in Washington D.C. on Monday, but there will certainly be no shortage of motivation for the Hoos to bounce back when the Hokies come to town for a Friday night clash. UVA will then host La Salle on Tuesday night at Klockner.

Tony Elliott takes his show on the road for the first time as the Virginia football team travels to Champaign for a date with Illinois on Saturday at 4pm. The Cavaliers crushed the Illini 42-14 last season in Charlottesville, but both teams have changed a lot in the year since then.

Winners of three-straight games, the latest of which was an overtime thriller against JMU, the No. 9 Virginia field hockey team travels to Evanston, Illinois to take on No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Northwestern on Sunday at 12pm.

Both the Virginia men's and women's golf teams will be in action at the start of next week. UVA men's golf plays in the Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida on Monday and Tuesday, while Virginia women's golf competes in the Annika Invitational at the Royal Golf Club in Minneapolis from Monday through Wednesday.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, September 8th

6pm: Women's Soccer vs. Oregon State, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Friday, September 9th

7pm: Volleyball vs. Charlotte, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

8pm: Men's Soccer vs. Virginia Tech, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Saturday, September 10th

3pm: Volleyball vs. Charlotte, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

4pm: Football at Illinois, Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL), ESPNU

Sunday, September 11th

12pm: Field Hockey at Northwestern, Lakeside Field (Evanston, IL), Big Ten+

2pm: Women's Soccer vs. VCU, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Monday, September 12th

TBA: Women's Golf - Annika Invitational, Royal Golf Club (Minneapolis, MN)

TBA: Men's Golf - Streamsong Invitational, Streamsong Golf Course Blue (Bowling Green, FL)

Tuesday, September 13th

TBA: Women's Golf - Annika Invitational, Royal Golf Club (Minneapolis, MN)

TBA: Men's Golf - Streamsong Invitational, Streamsong Golf Course Blue (Bowling Green, FL)

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. La Salle, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Wednesday, September 14th

TBA: Women's Golf - Annika Invitational, Royal Golf Club (Minneapolis, MN)

