How a Win over Louisville Can Help Cement Virginia Among Best in ACC
Virginia is riding one of their hottest starts in recent memory, culminating with the Hoo's taking down the No. 8-ranked Florida State Seminoles at home, resulting in UVA earning their first ranking since 2019. The No. 24 Cavaliers hit the road to take on Louisville, which has yet to drop a game on its schedule this season. Their last win was also probably their biggest of 2024, storming back against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium this past weekend. Saturday's game is a chance for one of these teams to prove just how talented they actually are.
Let's take a look at what a win on the road would mean for this promising Hoo's squad.
Shutting Down Another Talented QB
If Virginia is able to put a damper on Cardinals' quarterback Miller Moss, the offense should have to rely on the run game. Louisville's running game is middle-of-the-pack compared to its passing offense. While Moss has struggled with turnovers at certain points, he is definitely talented and an above-average quarterback in the conference. He has shown flashes of incredible football, especially in the last two games. Now, Moss is coming into Week Six against the Hoos, passing for 655 yards over the past two weeks.
Challenging A Top Defense
If Virginia's offense can continue its dominance against a defense like Louisville's, then I am sure this UVA team has a good chance at being a contender in the ACC. Virginia just moved the ball all over Florida State, which has one of the most well-rounded units in the ACC. Now, I think Virginia can really prove a point against Louisville's defense because they are even better.
The Cardinals' defense ranks among the best not only in the ACC but the entire country, ranking in the top-15 in terms of total offense allowed this season. Their pass defense is a little better so more pressure will likely fall on Chandler Morris who is coming off one of the best performances of his six-year college career.
Securing Wins On The Road
Virginia has gone on the road just one time so far this season. That one matchup ended in a tight loss to North Carolina State. Obviously, it is just a one-game sample size, but Virginia will need to handle business on the road this year if it wants to contend for a conference title. As I have mentioned in the past, Virginia is 1-5 on the road all-time against the Cardinals. For some reason, the Hoos just have a hard time winning at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Virginia will also have to travel on the road against a difficult ACC opponent in Duke later this season. It would be great for Virginia to establish itself as a team that can win anywhere with a great showing on the road this week against Louisville. Especially being able to take down a team that is also very hot right now at a stadium you historically perform very poorly in.