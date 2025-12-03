Could UVA Quarterback Chandler Morris Return for Another Season?

While Chandler Morris is focused on leading the Virginia Cavaliers to an ACC Championship this week vs Duke, his head coach hinted that this might not be the only season that Morris suits up for UVA.

Today at his signing day press conference, UVA head coach Tony Elliott said that Virginia is looking into if Morris could have another year with the program:

"There have been some talks with Chandler of possibly pursuing an extra year," Elliott said. "That's still to be determined. So, not going to say if that's going to happen or not."

UVA coach Tony Elliott confirms QB Chandler Morris is looking into getting an additional year of eligibility.



This seems like a longshot, but if Morris is able to be back with UVA next season, this team should stay in conference championship contention. He has been a fantastic add to the locker room and on the field this season.

Morris began his collegiate career at Oklahoma (2020-COVID year), then transferred to TCU (2021-2023), and then he spent one season at North Texas (2024) before coming to Charlottesville. Morris redshirted in 2021 and then only played in three games during the 2022 season due to an injury. He has thrown for nearly 2,600 yards this season with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

UVA is hoping he can lead them to an ACC Championship on Saturday and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

All ACC Players

Virginia had eight players named to the All-ACC teams yesterday.

Virginia tailback J’Mari Taylor has been named one of 15 Virginia football players to garner all-conference recognition, following a vote by designated ACC media members and each of the league’s 17 head coaches.

UVA’s 15 selections are the program’s most in a season since the 1996 team boasted 16 honorees. This year also marks the fifth straight year in which UVA was represented on the league’s first-team list.

Taylor, who began his career as a walk-on at North Carolina Central, is the first UVA tailback since Alvin Pearman in 2004 to earn First Team All-ACC honors. He claimed the league’s regular-season rushing title with 997 yards and led all ACC tailbacks with 14 rushing touchdowns. He has three 100-yard rushing performances this season (150 at NCSU, 133 at Duke, 105 at Cal), the most by a Cavalier tailback in a season since 2018. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Taylor is also only the seventh player in school history to rush for at least 14 TDs in a season and first since 2010. He scored game-winning touchdowns in overtime in road contests at both North Carolina (Oct. 25) and Louisville (Oct. 4), both of which occurred on direct snaps.

Center Brady Wilson and punter Daniel Sparks were named second-team selections. Wide receiver Trell Harris, offensive linemen McKale Boley and Noah Josey, linebacker Kam Robinson and safety Devin Neal nabbed third-team honors. Chandler Morris (QB), Sage Ennis (TE), Cam Ross (AP), Mitchell Melton (DE), Jahmeer Carter (DT), Ja’son Prevard (CB) and Will Bettridge (PK) were named to the honorable mention list.

Sparks joins legendary UVA punter Will Brice as one of two punters in school history to earn All-ACC status at least three times (2022, 2024 and 2025). Robinson collected his second All-ACC honor, having been named an honorable mention recipient last year. Neal was a third-team recipient while at Louisville in 2023.

Up next, the Cavaliers (10-2, 7-1 ACC) chase their first outright ACC title against Duke (7-5, 6-2 ACC) in the 2025 championship game — a rematch of their Nov. 15 matchup in Durham. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on ABC, the Virginia Sports Radio Network and ESPN Radio.

Virginia’s 10 wins are tied for the program’s single-season record. The Cavaliers also finished the regular season alone atop the league standings for the first time in program history.

