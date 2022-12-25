Skip to main content

In-State Linebacker Hayden Rollison Commits to Virginia

Richmond linebacker and tight end Hayden Rollison committed to UVA as a preferred walk-on
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A few days after seven Virginia natives officially signed with the UVA football program on early signing day, the Cavaliers added another in-state prospect to their 2023 recruiting class as Richmond linebacker and tight end Hayden Rollison committed to Virginia as a preferred walk-on on Saturday. 

A 6'3", 220-pound athlete, Rollison played both linebacker and tight end for Collegiate School in Richmond, Virginia. Rollison was recruited by both Wake Forest and Air Force and received offers for a roster spot from both Virginia and Virginia Tech earlier this month. Rollison announced his commitment to UVA on Saturday. 

Virginia signed seven players from the Commonwealth of Virginia on early signing day on Wednesday, including Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett:

Defensive tackle Anthony Britton (Norfolk, VA) - Lake Taylor
Wide receiver TyLyric Coleman (Danville, VA) - Dan River
Defensive end Miles Greene (Richmond, VA) - Highland Springs
Running back Donté Hawthorne (Spotsylvania, VA) - Colonial Forge
Quarterback Tony Muskett (Springfield, VA) - West Springfield
Linebacker Kam Robinson (Tappahannock, VA) - Essex
Offensive lineman Cole Surber (Bristow, VA) - Patriot

