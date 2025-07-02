Initial Virginia Player Ratings Revealed for EA College Football 26
With EA's College Football 26 set to release in ten days, EA decided to provide a sneak peek at some player ratings, allowing each school to release a multitude of player ratings. For the Hoos, EA provided Virginia fans eight ratings in Brady Wilson, Harrison Waylee, Antonio Clary, Monroe Mills, Donavon Platt, Chandler Morris, Kenan Johnson, and Xavier Brown. Here's a breakdown of each of their initial ratings and why they've earned them:
Brady Wilson - 86
The UAB transfer leads the charge for the Cavaliers as he brings three years of starting experience at center, where he played over 2,300 snaps and was named twice to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the top center in college football. In 2023, Wilson allowed only two sacks on 485 pass-blocking snaps and received an 81.6 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The addition of Wilson will help the Cavs' offensive line, which allowed 47 sacks in 2024, the second most in the entire country.
Harrison Waylee - 85
A late transfer, Waylee joins the Hoos at running back after spending the last two years at Wyoming. In 2023, Waylee ran for 947 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Last year, Waylee redshirted after picking up a knee injury in fall camp and did not return to action until November to close the season. In minimum reps, Waylee closed 2024, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and will look to break out in a loaded backfield alongside Xavier Brown and NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor.
Antonio Clary - 84
The 7th year safety recorded 48 total tackles, good for fifth on the team, despite only playing five games last season, showing his impact for the Cavaliers. Clary also recorded a fumble recovery that helped the Hoos secure a 31-30 come-from-behind victory over Wake Forest and caught an interception against Coastal Carolina. If Clary can be healthy, he will be a massive asset for John Rudzinski's defense.
Monroe Mills - 84
Mills arrived in Charlottesville as the No. 1 offensive lineman transfer in the nation according to On3 Sports, but unfortunately picked up a torn ACL in camp and will miss the entire 2025 season.
Donavon Platt - 83
The Army transfer comes to Virginia with one year of eligibility remaining and comes off a year where he recorded 15 total tackles, two interceptions, and two pass deflections. One of those tackles prevented a touchdown in the Army-Navy game in 2024.
Chandler Morris - 82
Virginia's projected signal-caller will don the blue and orange after an outstanding season at North Texas, where he threw for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns, with the two statistics ranking 5th and 4th nationally, respectively. Morris is also a strong rushing quarterback, running for 242 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.
Kenan Johnson - 82
The former Georgia Tech and Utah cornerback comes to Charlottesville with one year remaining after only playing one game in 2024. At Georgia Tech in 2023, Johnson recorded 29 tackles, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, one interception, and three pass deflections. This will be Johnson's seventh season of college football.
Xavier Brown - 82
The second running back on this list, Brown, comes off a strong junior season where he ran for 488 yards and one touchdown while catching nine passes for 127 yards and two scores. Brown is an explosive two-way back for the Cavaliers who will lead the Virginia backfield in 2025 alongside Harrison Waylee and J'Mari Taylor.
EA's College Football 26 is set to release on July 10th.