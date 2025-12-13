Reviewing Virginia’s Top Transfer Class Players Following The Regular Season

The Virginia Cavaliers have one more game on the horizon scheduled for later this month. Although they will not be appearing in the College Football Playoff after their discouraging loss to Duke in the ACC Championship Game, they do have an opportunity to clinch an eleventh win at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers.

This year was a remarkable run for the Cavaliers, but with their regular season behind them, it's time to evaluate how their transfer class performed. Of course, focusing on their upcoming bowl game is imperative, but reflection is a necessary part of growth in college football.

Heading into the season, Virginia was diligently rebuilding its program and ended up landing some of the most productive players who truly stepped up this year. Their transfer class included notable names such as Chandler Morris, J'Mari Taylor, Cam Ross and Jahmal Edrine. Now that the regular season has come to an end, let's take a look at the overall performance of UVA's top transfer class players.

QB Chandler Morris

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks on during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, quarterback Chandler Morris comfortably sits at the top of this list. Although the title game matchup did not reflect the talent he possesses, he has been a key factor in each of Virginia's games this season. Throughout his campaign, he completed 257 of 398 passes on 64.6%, logging 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball past the Duke Blue Devils defense for a touchdown during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Another one of Virginia's top transfers was running back J'Mari Taylor. Prior to coming to Virginia, Taylor played for NC Central. However, his move to UVA allowed him to continue developing, and his talent really started to shine. During his first year with the Cavaliers, he rushed for 1,062 yards on 222 carries and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Notably, he recorded a whopping 14 rushing touchdowns.

DB Devin Neal

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) is brought down by safety Devin Neal (27) and defensive back Donavon Platt (28) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Between Morris and Chandler, UVA was destined for a successful season. However, combined with the efforts of safety Devil Neal from Louisville, Virginia seemed invincible for much of the year. Neal is currently leading UVA in tackles, having a record 77 this year, along with half a sack. Neal is a brilliant player who is versatile on the field.

WR Cam Ross

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) attempts to dodge a tackle by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After transferring from James Madison University alongside Tyshawn Wyatt, senior Cam Ross hit the ground running for a spectacular season. In total, he reeled in 43 receptions for 518 yards, with a 10.8-yard average and two touchdowns.

LB Maddox Marcellus

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Once Kam Robinson was sidelined for the season, Maddox Marcellus from Eastern Kentucky University did not hesitate to step up in his place. Toward the end of his first campaign with Virginia, Marcellus had gained traction on the field and finished with 49 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

WR Jahmal Edrine

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates with Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) after catching a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Throughout the year, senior Jahmal Edrine emerged as one of UVA's many leaders. Coming in from Purdue University, Edrine had overcome a grueling injury, but his performance in Virginia did not indicate any setbacks. In 2025, he totaled 42 receptions for 526 yards, averaging 12.5 yards.

DB Ja'son Prevard

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard (10) makes a game winning interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Squirrel White (4) in the second overtime period at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ja'son Prevard entered his UVA era after spending time at Morgan State University. During his time with the Cavaliers, he recorded 24 total tackles and three interceptions. One of his most productive nights with Virginia was when UVA upset Florida State in an overtime thriller. Prevard sealed the victory with a shocking interception. Unfortunately, Prevard now has plans to enter the transfer portal once again.

QB Daniel Kaelin

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Daniel Kaelin (10) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Midseason, Morris has an injury score during a game, requiring sophomore Daniel Kaelin to plug the hole on the field. He was able to get some reps, completing 30 of 52 passes on 57.7% with one touchdown and one interception. This was his opportunity to break through, and he capitalized on it. Although his turn in the spotlight was short-lived, it was just enough to give fans a taste of what he's capable of.

DE Mitchell Melton

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) passes the ball under pressure from Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Senior defensive end Mitchell Melton transferred to UVA from the Ohio State Buckeyes just after they won the national championship. During his time in Virginia, he recorded 43 total tackles, five sacks and one interception. Melton is no stranger to success, and bolstering UVA's roster with his talent was a wise decision on Elliott's part.

RB Harrison Waylee

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) runs with the ball in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Former Wyoming and Northern Illinois running back Harrison Waylee finished his first year at UVA with an impressive stat line. The star senior rushed for 488 yards on 98 carries with a 5.0-yard average and five rushing touchdowns.

Remaining Transfer Class

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

DB Da'Marcus Crosby II

OL Brady Wilson

CB Emmanuel Karnley

DB Donavon Platt

OL David Wohlabaugh Jr.

DB Christian Charles

DL Daniel Rickert

OL Wallace Unamba

OL Makilan Thomas

DB Ja'Maric Morris

DB Jordan Robinson

DB Kenan Johnson

WR Jayden Thomas

OL Monroe Mills

LS Bryce Robinson

OL Tyshawn Wyatt

DE Fisher Camac

DL Hunter Osborne

OL Kevin Wigenton II

DL Jacob Holmes

DE Cazeem Moore

In recent years, Virginia has struggled to defend their name in college football. However, their success this season started with a strong line of transfers that Elliott brought on board. Now heading into their 2026 campaign, he has some more work to do involving the transfer portal and recruitment.

