Kickoff Time Set for Virginia's Homecomings Game Against Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

UVA will host Louisville on Saturday, October 8th at noon
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday morning that the Virginia football game against Louisville on Saturday, October 8th will kickoff at noon and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. 

The ACC previously announced that UVA's game at Duke next Saturday (Oct. 1) will kickoff at 7:30pm on ACC Regional Sports Networks.

Virginia will play at Georgia Tech on Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm.

Kickoff times for the remaining games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:

Saturday, October 29th vs. Miami
Saturday, November 5th vs. North Carolina
Saturday, November 12th vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, November 10th vs. Coastal Carolina
Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech

