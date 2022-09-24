UVA Target Davin Cosby Jr. Commits to Alabama

Virginia's search for a third commitment for its 2023 recruiting class continues.

Another one of UVA's top names in this recruiting class is officially off the board as four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. announced his commitment to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

A 6'5" shooting guard, Cosby chose the Crimson Tide over three other finalists: NC State, Wake Forest, and Virginia. Cosby is a Richmond native, but he is playing his final season high school basketball at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina.

247Sports rates Cosby as the No. 109 overall recruit in the class of 2023, the No. 19 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of North Carolina. He visited each of his finalist schools in the past couple of months, including a visit to UVA at the end of August.

The Cavaliers were considered one of the favorites to land Cosby, who considered Virginia to be his "hometown school." That was until earlier this month, when UVA picked up the commitment of another guard - four-star Elijah Gertrude - which certainly had an impact on Cosby's decision.

Cosby ultimately chose the Crimson Tide, which means the Cavaliers will have to look elsewhere to supplement their 2023 recruiting class that already includes four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ), who announced his commitment to UVA on September 14th.

Virginia is still in the hunt for three recruits in the class of 2023:

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

SG George Washington III (Dayton, OH)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Defensive Lineman Rodney Lora Decommits From Virginia Football

Five Observations From Virginia's Loss at Syracuse

No. 10 UVA Field Hockey Crushes No. 11 Syracuse 3-0

Second-Half Rally Not Enough for Virginia in 22-20 Loss at Syracuse

Individual and Team Stats from Virginia's Loss at Syracuse

Justin Anderson Signs With Indiana Pacers