Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | College Football

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini football game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article.

Current score: Virginia 3, Illinois 0

Illinois Drive - 11:02

Chase Brown runs for a short gain, then gets the short pass from DeVito in the flat on the next play and is tackled by Nick Jackson after a three-yard pickup. DeVito tries to scramble on third down but Langston Long hits him out of bounds short of the line to gain to force an Illinois three-and-out. So far, so good for the Virginia defense - three Illinois drives result in two turnovers and a three-and-out. Now the Cavaliers just have to get the offense going.

Virginia Drive - 12:49 1Q

UVA runs a read-option and Armstrong makes the wrong read, handing it off to Perris Jones who is blown up in the backfield for a loss of four. Then, Derek Devine is flagged for a false start - another poor start to a Virginia drive in plus territory. Illinois blitzes Armstrong who is forced to throw a jump-ball down the field to Lavel Davis Jr., who is unable to come up with it. On third and 19, Armstrong finds Keytaon Thompson, who slides and makes the catch for a pickup of 17 yards, just shy of a first down. UVA runs the field goal unit out and Brendan Farrell's field goal attempt wobbles through the uprights from 42 yards out to get the Cavaliers on the board first. The Illinois defense does well to hold UVA to just three points off of back-to-back turnovers from the Illinois offense.

Illinois Drive - 13:46 1Q

Nick Jackson stops Chase Brown after a gain of just two, then DeVito's pass to Isaiah Williams is incomplete. On third and long, DeVito goes back to Williams who makes a sliding grab to convert the first down. Chase Brown finds a hole and picks up a first down, but Antonio Clary comes in from behind and punches the ball loose and Langston Long jumps on it as Virginia forces another turnover. After not having any takeaways last week against Richmond, the Cavaliers have forced two turnovers on back-to-back Illinois drives.

Virginia Drive - 14:36 1Q

After a short Perris Jones run and an incompletion, Armstrong throws deep to Dontayvion Wicks, who was held by an Illinois defender, but that penalty went uncalled. Armstrong's pass goes over Wicks' head and Virginia squanders the early opportunity in advantageous field position with a three-and-out. Daniel Sparks' punt is fair-caught by Isaiah Williams at the Illinois 7-yard line.

Illinois Drive - 15:00 1Q

Virginia wins the coin toss and chooses to defer. Illinois will get the ball first.

On the first play from scrimmage, Chase Brown finds a hole and scampers for 13 yards. That poor start for the UVA defense is quickly corrected as Anthony Johnson intercepts Tommy DeVito's pass on the next snap. Illinois also committed a personal foul after the play so Virginia's first drive will start in Illinois territory.