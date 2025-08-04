Looking at Past Virginia Football Coaches in Their Fourth Season
As Head Coach Tony Elliott begins preparations for his fourth go-around with the Virginia football team, we look at how past Virginia coaches have fared in their fourth year at the helm and the expectations for Elliott this season.
Bronco Mendenhall
Beginning with the most recent coach, Mendenhall joined the Hoos in 2016, leading them to a brutal 2-10 record that year. After that, the Cavaliers slowly improved, posting a 6-7 record in 2016 before an 8-5 record in 2018. Then, in his fourth year, Mendenhall led the Hoos to one of their greatest seasons as the Cavaliers boasted a 9-5 record, an ACC Championship appearance, and a victory over rival Virginia Tech. The 2019 season went down as Mendenhall’s best of his Virginia career, as it capped a progression that had been brewing since he arrived on grounds.
Mike London
London coached the Cavaliers from 2010 to 2015 and struggled to find success during much of his tenure. In London’s first season, the team finished 4-8 before producing a turnaround season that saw Virginia finish 8-5. Despite the Hoos having appeared to turn a corner with London, it was only downhill from there as the Cavaliers finished 4-8 in 2012 and 2-10 in his fourth season. London would coach for two more years before resigning after the 2015 season.
Al Groh
Moving to Al Groh, who coached the Hoos from 2001 to 2004, found an upward trajectory at the start of his tenure. After a 5-7 record in his first season, Groh followed that up with a 9-5 record in 2002, an 8-5 record in 2003, and an 8-4 record in his fourth season.
George Welsh
Welsh, the most successful coach in Virginia football history, opened up his career with a 2-9 record. In need of an answer, Welsh coached the Cavs to a 6-5 record the following season before an 8-2-2 record in his third season. In 1985, Welsh rattled off a 6-5 year for the Hoos, which included three losses by less than five points.
Tony Elliott
Now, Elliott headed into his fourth season coming off a 5-7 season that saw the Cavaliers lose six of their last seven games, which was a disappointing end to a potentially promising season. Although the schedule was certainly backloaded, not being able to find two wins to garner bowl eligibility was a tough watch for Virginia fans. In his first two seasons, Elliott led the Cavaliers to a 3-7 season in his first year, which was cut short due to the tragic shooting on grounds, and 3-9 in 2023. Headed into year four, there’s pressure on Elliott with his new-look transfer-laden roster to deliver his first winning season in Charlottesville.
Summary
For a brief summary of the previous four coaches, three produced winning seasons in their fourth season. Additionally, all four had produced at least one winning season throughout their first four seasons, something Tony Elliott has yet to do.
Despite the results from his first three years, Elliott likely has the best roster he’s had in his tenure in Charlottesville and has the chance to flip the narrative in year four.